DPIIT To Launch Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 1 (KNN)

In a significant step toward bolstering the Make in India initiative, the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is preparing to launch the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024.

This new framework is designed to establish a seamless regulatory environment across the nation, with the goal of enhancing the ease of doing business and positioning India as a top global destination.

Building on the achievements of six successful editions since its inception in 2014-2015, BRAP 2024 introduces next-generation reforms that cater to the evolving needs of both businesses and citizens.



Aligned with other major government initiatives like Reducing Compliance Burden (RCB) and Decriminalisation, BRAP 2024 integrates aspects of the World Bank's upcoming B-READY program, further streamlining regulatory processes and boosting investor confidence in India's economic landscape.

One of the standout features of BRAP 2024 is its innovative assessment methodology, which combines evidence-based evaluations with real-time feedback from businesses and stakeholders. This dynamic approach aims to create a regulatory framework that is not only efficient but also transparent and responsive.



With a focus on reducing approval times, enhancing online service delivery, and leveraging technological initiatives like the National Single Window System and PM Gati Shakti, BRAP 2024 promises a more business-friendly environment.

Moreover, BRAP has significantly expanded its scope beyond its original mandate. It now covers critical sectors such as labour, environment, taxes, land administration, and utility permits.



In addition, it introduces new areas like ICT adoption and process reengineering through the Time and Document Study (TDS), aimed at improving Government-to-Business service delivery.

BRAP's focus on competitive federalism is unique, with states and union territories evaluated based on their reform implementations. This has created a sense of competition among regions, leading to the development of multiple investment hubs and fostering a more favourable business climate across the country.

Citizen-centric reforms also remain a core aspect of BRAP 2024. The plan emphasises transparent service delivery, ensuring businesses and citizens have access to clear information on procedures, timelines, and fees.



These reforms align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating an ecosystem where businesses can thrive, and governance becomes more efficient and responsive to the needs of the people.

As India continues its march toward becoming a global economic powerhouse, BRAP 2024 is expected to be a pivotal step in shaping a more dynamic and investor-friendly regulatory environment.

(KNN Bureau)