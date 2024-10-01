U.S. Navy's Premier Jazz Ensemble To Tour The Northeast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Navy Commodores jazz ensemble will kick off their 2024 national tour Oct. 17 with a stop in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. The group will across Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey before their final performance back in Pennsylvania. All performances are free and open to the public, though some concerts may require ticket reservations. For the most up-to-date concert and ticket information, visit the Navy Band's website at



Audiences can hear the Commodores:

The US Navy Band Commodores perform at West Forsyth High School during the Commodores 2023 National Tour (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)

Oct. 17 at 7

p.m. at Hollidaysburg High School, 1510 N. Montgomery St., Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania

Oct. 19 at 7:30

p.m. at Montour High School, 223 Clever Rd. McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania

Oct. 20 at 5:30

p.m. at the Warner Theatre, 811 State St., Erie, Pennsylvania

Oct. 21 at 7:30

p.m. at SUNY Fredonia, 280 Central Ave. (GPS use 480 Varsity Rd.), Fredonia, New York

Oct. 24 at 7:30

p.m. at the Theater at Innovation Square, 131 Chestnut St., Rochester, New York

Oct. 26 at 7

p.m. at Ithaca College, 953 Danby Rd. (JJWCM 4301) Ithaca, New York

Oct. 27 at 3

p.m. at Niskayuna High School, 1626 Balltown Road, Niskayuna, New York

Oct. 29 at 7

p.m. at Foxborough High School, 120 South St., Foxborough, Massachusetts

Oct. 30 at 7

p.m. at East Longmeadow High School, 180 Maple St., East Longmeadow, Massachusetts

Nov. 2 at 7

p.m. at Sparta High School, 70 West Mountain Road, Sparta, New Jersey

Nov. 3 at 3

p.m. at the State Theatre, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, New Jersey

Nov. 4 at 7:30

p.m. at Mamaroneck High School - McLain Auditorium, 1000 W Boston Post Rd. Mamaroneck, New York

Nov. 5 at 7

p.m. at Phillipsburg High School, 1 Stateliner Blvd., Phillipsburg, New Jersey

Nov. 6 at 7:30

p.m. at Rowan University 201 Mullica Hill Road, Glassboro, New Jersey Nov. 7 at 7:30

p.m. at Messiah University, One University Ave., Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

The concerts are

a family-friendly events, connecting members of the community to their Navy. The performances will feature the music of Duke Ellington as 2024 marks what would have been his 125th birthday, as well as the centennial anniversary of the birth of legendary jazz vocalist and pianist Sarah Vaughn. Selections will also include originals and familiar arrangements by members of the Commodores.

As the Navy's premier jazz ensemble, the Commodores have been performing the very best of big band jazz for the Navy and the nation for more than 50 years. Formed in 1969, this 18-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world. The Commodores' mission includes public concerts, national concert tours, ceremonial support in honoring our veterans, jazz education classes and clinics, and protocol performances for high-level military and civilian government officials.



"Touring the nation and performing concerts means connecting with communities and telling the great stories of our Sailors working around the globe to keep us safe and free."

– Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band.

The

U.S. Navy Band is the flagship musical organization of the Navy and one of 11 Navy bands located around the world.

The

U.S. Navy Band is based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

There are six performing ensembles in the Navy Band: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group.

The Commodores' 2023 national tour includes 13 concerts across five states Almost all of the Sailors in the Navy Band have undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees.

