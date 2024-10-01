Prime Pensions Acquires Piper Pension & Profit Sharing, Expanding West Coast Presence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Pensions, ("PPI"), a leading provider of retirement plan administration, consulting and compliance services based in

Florham Park, NJ, has acquired Piper Pension & Sharing ("Piper"), a third-party administrator of retirement plans based in Los Angeles, CA. terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This marks Prime Pensions' continued expansion throughout the West Coast, following its acquisition of Associated Pension Consultants ("APC") in September 2022. APC will be overseeing the ongoing administration of the Piper plans. With the addition of Piper, Prime Pensions now serves over 11,000 retirement plans across eight offices nationwide.

Founded in 1994 by Kurt F. Piper, Piper Pension & Profit Sharing has provided personalized retirement plan compliance and administration services to small and mid-sized businesses from its headquarters in Los Angeles, California. The firm has built a strong reputation for delivering tailored services to its diverse client base.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kurt and the entire Piper team to Prime Pensions," said Scott Feit, Founder & CEO of Prime Pensions. "This strategic acquisition strengthens our presence in California and aligns with our mission to provide high-touch, customized services to retirement plan sponsors across the U.S. We look forward to collaborating with the Piper team as we execute on our many growth initiatives."

Kurt F. Piper, Founder of Piper Pension & Profit Sharing, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "We are excited to join the Prime Pensions family and begin the next chapter for Piper. The cultural alignment between our firms, combined with the enhanced capabilities PPI offers, will not only elevate our ability to serve our clients but also foster professional development for our team."

Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP acted as legal advisor to Prime Pensions, while Chase Law Group represented Piper.

About Associated Pension Consultants

Founded in 1974 with offices in Chico and Sacramento, CA, Associated Pension Consultants joined Prime Pensions in the fall of 2022. Specializing in retirement plan design, installation, administration and consulting, APC services 3,800+ clients nationwide.

About Prime Pensions

Headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, Prime Pensions is an independent provider of retirement plan administration, consulting and

compliance

services, primarily to small and medium-sized businesses. Prime Pensions is not affiliated with any investment product provider and does not offer investment advice.

