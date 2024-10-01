Alva Industries Launches Slimtorqtm Series Lite & Max Precision Torque Motors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New SlimTorq Series of High Precision Torque Motors

Alva Industries announces the launch of SlimTorqTM, a new range of slotless thin-section motors ideal for high-precision applications on land, sea and air.

TRONDHEIM, NORWAY, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alva Industries, a of frameless motors with FiberPrintingTM technology, has today announced the launch of SlimTorqTM , a new range of slotless thin-section motors ideal for high-precision applications on land, sea and air.SlimTorqTM motors are available in sizes from 39mm to 130mm outer diameter and manufactured by the company's next-generation, patented FiberPrintingTM technology. FiberPrintingTM enables ironless and slotless motor windings with up to 60% copper fill factor, setting a new standard in precision, torque density and adaptability.Attributes of SlimTorqTM motors include:- Ultra-thin & compact form factor- High precision & power- Brushless for reliability- Low noise and vibrations- Non-skewed windings for maximised torque output- Infinite design possibilities, enabling rapid customisationApplications for SlimTorqTM motors include:- High precision gimbals- Medical devices & surgical robotics- Defense & satcom- Marine propulsion- Metrology- Semiconductor“We hear all the time from engineers developing systems for high-precision applications that they need to reduce size, weight, and power consumption, while improving overall performance,” said Nicolas Giraudo, CCO at Alva Industries.“With SlimTorqTM this is now possible, as it is the thinnest and lightest precision torque motor available on the market.”“One of the key benefits of FiberPrintingTM is its intrinsic flexible process, allowing us to develop custom windings faster than competitors”, said Jørgen P. Selnes, CEO & co-founder of Alva Industries.About Alva Industries‍Alva Industries is a global manufacturer of frameless motors with its headquarters in Trondheim, Norway. The company's patented FiberPrintingTM manufacturing technology enables Alva to produce motors in almost any shape or size, with high efficiency, state-of-the-art torque density and superior reliability. Visit to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

