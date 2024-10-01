Teledyne Lecroy Unveils Next-Generation CXLTM 2.0 Device Validation Solution

LOOMIS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Teledyne LeCroy, a global leader in protocol test and measurement solutions, proudly announces the OakGate CD280-G5 CXL validation test solution for PCIe 5.0-based Compute Express (CXL) memory expansion devices. This next-generation test solution verifies performance and functionality of CXL 2.0 memory devices, accelerating their time-to-market while ensuring high reliability.

Meeting the Demands of AI and Big Data

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data is driving the shift towards heterogeneous computing, where multiple processors work in parallel to process vast amounts of data. CXL, an open standard interconnect supported by PCIe 5.0, enables high-speed, low-latency communication between the host processor and devices such as accelerators, memory buffers, and smart I/O devices, expanding memory capacity and bandwidth to new levels of performance.

Ensuring Reliable Performance

Functional and performance validation testing is crucial to ensure CXL memory expansion devices meet the CXL standard prior to their release. The OakGate CD280-G5, designed in collaboration with data center architects as well as memory and chipset manufacturers can reliably ensure the intended performance is met.

"Micron's collaboration with Teledyne LeCroy has helped mature the CXL compliance test ecosystem, in addition to strengthening our own CXL innovation and efforts to deliver the Micron CZ120 memory expansion module, the industry's first CXL-compliant device in production," said Siva Makineni, vice president of Advanced Memory Solutions at Micron. "Teledyne LeCroy's CXL validation capabilities are playing an important role in ensuring the quality and compliance of our developing CXL 2.0 solutions. The new CD280-G5 CXL Validation Platform is enabling test and validation of advanced features to ensure broader industry adoption of CXL memory solutions."

Advanced Features for Comprehensive Testing

The OakGate CD280-G5, equipped with the robust Endeavor validation software, offers a rich collection of validation and visualization capabilities, including:



Discovery and enumeration of CXL memory devices

Access to PCIe and CXL register spaces

Execution of common memory traffic patterns and workloads

Customizable CXL commands via the Passthrough Command Tool

Built-in security flows utilizing Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM) over Data Object Exchange (DOE), System Management Bus (SMBus), and PCIe Vendor Defined Messages (VDMs)

Power control and sideband testing (#PERST, #REFCLK, #PWRDIS) Launch and execution of CXL CXL Validation (CV) Tests

New Enhancements

The latest features packed into the Endeavor software and the CD280-G5 include:



Testing up to 8 EDSFF E.3 or CEM CXL devices

Voltage margining and power/sideband glitching

Memory interleaving

Additional SPDM security flows

Protocol analyzer functionality Built-in test automation

A comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK) based on Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interfaces (REST APIs) allows users to programmatically control and automate all features, ensuring consistent and repeatable test performance.

Availability

OakGate CXL validation test appliances are available for order now. For more information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit our website at Teledyne LeCroy OakGate CXL Validation Solutions .

