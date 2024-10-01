India Embedded Finance Business And Investment Opportunities Databook 2024, Featuring Innovations From Flipkart, Myntra, Ola Money And Practo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Embedded Finance Business and Opportunities Databook Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's embedded finance is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 37.8% from 2024 to 2029. India's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$5.75 billion in 2024 to reach US$28.6 billion by 2029.

The embedded finance sector in India is undergoing rapid transformation propelled by technological adoption and a shift toward integrated financial services. Noteworthy advancements encompass innovations in e-commerce lending, micro-insurance, and healthcare financing, underpinned by strategic partnerships and a conducive regulatory landscape. These ongoing trends are poised to yield further progress and deeper assimilation of financial solutions into everyday transactions, thereby enriching consumer convenience and accessibility.

Growth in the Embedded Finance Sector

Over the past few months, embedded finance in India has seen substantial growth, particularly in areas such as digital payments, credit solutions, and insurance integration, driven by the increasing adoption of technology and a shift towards online financial services.

In the next few months, we expect continued momentum with more financial product and service innovations. E-commerce platforms are integrating financial solutions to enhance customer experience, reflecting a broader shift in consumer engagement with financial services towards convenience and integration into daily transactions. Product Launches and Innovations

E-commerce Lending Solutions: Major platforms like Flipkart and Myntra have introduced embedded lending options at checkout. These options allow customers to utilize Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, which enable them to split payments into manageable installments.

Micro-Insurance Products: Ola Money has recently rolled out a new feature - micro-insurance coverage for cab rides. This service offers immediate protection for passengers during their journeys, aiming to enhance customer safety and convenience. Healthcare Financing: Practo has integrated embedded lending solutions that allow patients to finance medical bills or insurance premiums, thereby improving access to essential healthcare services for individuals with varying income levels. Strategic Partnerships

E-commerce and Fintech Collaborations: Major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Myntra have partnered with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to embed lending solutions at checkout. This allows customers to utilize Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options, facilitating easier payment processes and increasing conversion rates for merchants.

Ride-Hailing and Insurance Integration: Ola Money has partnered with insurance providers to offer micro-insurance products directly in its app. This will provide passengers with immediate coverage during rides, making it easier and safer for customers. The partnership will help increase the use of insurance in the mobility sector. Healthcare Financing Solutions: Practo has partnered with financial institutions to offer lending options embedded in healthcare services. This aims to improve access to healthcare for people with different income levels. Regulatory Changes

Supportive Regulatory Environment: The Indian government and regulatory bodies, like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have made it easier for fintech and embedded finance to grow. The RBI Regulatory Sandbox allows companies to test new financial products and services.

Financial Inclusion Efforts: The government's focus on financial inclusion has been a key driver for the growth of embedded finance. Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which aims to provide universal access to banking facilities, have laid the foundation for the expansion of financial services. Open Banking Initiatives: Open banking regulations in India enable secure data sharing with third-party providers, fostering innovative financial products and services and creating opportunities for embedded finance solutions. This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution model. In addition, it provides detailed information across various segments in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenue helps in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics. Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry. Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $28.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.8% Regions Covered India



Key Topics Covered:

India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast

India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry



Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health Other Segments

India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



Platform

Enabler Regulatory Entity

India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



Own Platforms Third Party Platforms

India Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry



Consumer Products

Travel & Hospitality

Automotive

Healthcare

Real Estate

Transport & Logistics Other

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment



B2B Insurance B2C Insurance

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering



Product Based Insurance Service Based Insurance

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



By Platform

By Enabler By Regulatory Entity

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



By Own Platforms By Third Party Platforms

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel



Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Brokers/IFA's Tied Agents

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance



Life Insurance Non-Life Insurance

India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance



Motor Vehicle Insurance

Fire & Property Damage

Accident & Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation & Other Transport Other

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment



Business Lending Consumer Lending

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors



Retail & Consumer Goods Lending

IT & Software Services

Transport & Logistics

Manufacturing & Distribution

Real Estate Other

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors



Retail & Consumer Goods Lending

Home Improvement

Leisure & Entertainment

Healthcare & Wellness

Education

Automotive

Financial Services Other

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending



BNPL Lending

POS Lending Personal Loans

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



By Platform

By Enabler By Regulatory Entity

India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



By Own Platforms By Third Party Platforms

India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment



Retail & Consumer Goods Lending

Digital Products & Services

Utility Bill Payment

Travel & Hospitality

Leisure & Entertainment

Health & Wellness

Office Supplies & Equipment Other

India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment



B2B Payment B2C Payment

India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model



By Platform

By Enabler By Regulatory Entity

India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model



By Own Platforms By Third Party Platforms

India Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

India Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

India Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets



By Soft Assets By Hard Assets

India Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User



By SME By Large Enterprises

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Indian Embedded Finance Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900