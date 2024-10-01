India Embedded Finance Business And Investment Opportunities Databook 2024, Featuring Innovations From Flipkart, Myntra, Ola Money And Practo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Embedded Finance Business and investment Opportunities Databook Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 37.8% from 2024 to 2029. India's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$5.75 billion in 2024 to reach US$28.6 billion by 2029.
The embedded finance sector in India is undergoing rapid transformation propelled by technological adoption and a shift toward integrated financial services. Noteworthy advancements encompass innovations in e-commerce lending, micro-insurance, and healthcare financing, underpinned by strategic partnerships and a conducive regulatory landscape. These ongoing trends are poised to yield further progress and deeper assimilation of financial solutions into everyday transactions, thereby enriching consumer convenience and accessibility.
Growth in the Embedded Finance Sector
Over the past few months, embedded finance in India has seen substantial growth, particularly in areas such as digital payments, credit solutions, and insurance integration, driven by the increasing adoption of technology and a shift towards online financial services.
In the next few months, we expect continued momentum with more financial product and service innovations. E-commerce platforms are integrating financial solutions to enhance customer experience, reflecting a broader shift in consumer engagement with financial services towards convenience and integration into daily transactions.
Product Launches and Innovations
E-commerce Lending Solutions: Major platforms like Flipkart and Myntra have introduced embedded lending options at checkout. These options allow customers to utilize Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, which enable them to split payments into manageable installments. Micro-Insurance Products: Ola Money has recently rolled out a new feature - micro-insurance coverage for cab rides. This service offers immediate protection for passengers during their journeys, aiming to enhance customer safety and convenience. Healthcare Financing: Practo has integrated embedded lending solutions that allow patients to finance medical bills or insurance premiums, thereby improving access to essential healthcare services for individuals with varying income levels.
Strategic Partnerships
E-commerce and Fintech Collaborations: Major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Myntra have partnered with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to embed lending solutions at checkout. This allows customers to utilize Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options, facilitating easier payment processes and increasing conversion rates for merchants. Ride-Hailing and Insurance Integration: Ola Money has partnered with insurance providers to offer micro-insurance products directly in its app. This will provide passengers with immediate coverage during rides, making it easier and safer for customers. The partnership will help increase the use of insurance in the mobility sector. Healthcare Financing Solutions: Practo has partnered with financial institutions to offer lending options embedded in healthcare services. This aims to improve access to healthcare for people with different income levels.
Regulatory Changes
Supportive Regulatory Environment: The Indian government and regulatory bodies, like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have made it easier for fintech and embedded finance to grow. The RBI Regulatory Sandbox allows companies to test new financial products and services. Financial Inclusion Efforts: The government's focus on financial inclusion has been a key driver for the growth of embedded finance. Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which aims to provide universal access to banking facilities, have laid the foundation for the expansion of financial services. Open Banking Initiatives: Open banking regulations in India enable secure data sharing with third-party providers, fostering innovative financial products and services and creating opportunities for embedded finance solutions.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.
It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution model. In addition, it provides detailed information across various segments in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenue helps in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 130
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $5.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $28.6 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 37.8%
| Regions Covered
| India
Key Topics Covered:
India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast
India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
Retail Logistics Telecommunications Manufacturing Consumer Health Other Segments
India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
Platform Enabler Regulatory Entity
India Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
India Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
Consumer Products Travel & Hospitality Automotive Healthcare Real Estate Transport & Logistics Other
India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
B2B Insurance B2C Insurance
India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering
Product Based Insurance Service Based Insurance
India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
By Platform By Enabler By Regulatory Entity
India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
By Own Platforms By Third Party Platforms
India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel
Embedded Sales Bancassurance Brokers/IFA's Tied Agents
India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance
Life Insurance Non-Life Insurance
India Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance
Motor Vehicle Insurance Fire & Property Damage Accident & Health General Liability Marine, Aviation & Other Transport Other
India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
Business Lending Consumer Lending
India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors
Retail & Consumer Goods Lending IT & Software Services Transport & Logistics Manufacturing & Distribution Real Estate Other
India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors
Retail & Consumer Goods Lending Home Improvement Leisure & Entertainment Healthcare & Wellness Education Automotive Financial Services Other
India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending
BNPL Lending POS Lending Personal Loans
India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
By Platform By Enabler By Regulatory Entity
India Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
By Own Platforms By Third Party Platforms
India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment
Retail & Consumer Goods Lending Digital Products & Services Utility Bill Payment Travel & Hospitality Leisure & Entertainment Health & Wellness Office Supplies & Equipment Other
India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
By Platform By Enabler By Regulatory Entity
India Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
By Own Platforms By Third Party Platforms
India Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
India Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
India Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets
By Soft Assets By Hard Assets
India Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User
By SME By Large Enterprises
