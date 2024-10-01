Lake Havasu City Welcomes Arizona's First Integrative Naturopathic Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Havasu and Hyperbarics, Lake Havasu City

Dr. Foxcroft Opens Lake Havasu City's First Integrative Hyperbaric Facility

Havasu Health and Hyperbarics Utilizes Safe and Effective Hyperbaric Chambers

Lake Havasu City opens Arizona's first integrative hyperbaric wellness center, offering HBOT, natural healing, and therapies to promote health and recovery.

- Dr. Walter Foxcroft

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lake Havasu City welcomes its newest health and wellness destination with the grand opening of Havasu Health and Hyperbarics, co-founded by Dr. Walter Foxcroft, PT, DPT, FMHC and Dr. Lucinda Mallory, NMD, CTH, FICT, Dipl A4M. Combining their expertise in physical therapy, functional medicine, and naturopathic healing, the center offers innovative treatments such as Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) to improve recovery, protect cognitive function, and promote overall wellness.

Dr. Lucinda Mallory, affectionately known by her patients as "Dr. Lucinda," brings over 20 years of experience to the center. As a Naturopathic physician and Diplomate for the American Association of Anti Aging Medicine, she is a leader in the field of longevity and wellness.

“I'm thrilled to join forces with Dr. Foxcroft and bring my passion for natural healing to Lake Havasu City,” said Dr. Mallory.“Our goal is to create a center where patients can receive cutting-edge therapies that protect long-term health and promote rejuvenation.”

Dr. Walter Foxcroft III, a Lake Havasu native, is a Functional Medicine Hyperbaric Clinician, certified by the International Board of Undersea Medicine. With deep roots in the community, Dr. Foxcroft founded Havasu Health and Hyperbarics to provide accessible, evidence-based care and human optimization to his hometown through this new partnership with Dr. Mallory.

“Our mission is to offer the most advanced therapeutic technologies available, right here in Lake Havasu City,” said Dr. Foxcroft.“With HBOT and a range of wellness services, we're providing patients with the tools they need to achieve peak health and recovery.”

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a revolutionary treatment that decreases systemic inflammation, it has also been proven to protect cognitive function.“I have been advocating for the use of Hyperbaric Oxygen ever since studies showed the benefits for the aging brain and body” said Dr. Foxcroft.

The center offers a comprehensive range of services, including personalized health consultations, nutritional guidance, rehabilitation programs and biohacking treatments that optimize health. With a holistic approach, Dr. Mallory and Dr. Foxcroft aim to empower patients to take control of their health, enhance longevity, and optimize their wellness.

About Lake Havasu Hyperbaric & Wellness Center:

Lake Havasu Hyperbaric & Wellness Center provides integrative health and wellness services, specializing in Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and holistic care. Co-founded by Dr. Walter Foxcroft and Dr. Lucinda Mallory, the center offers a range of cutting-edge treatments designed to promote healing, recovery, and overall wellness.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call 928-302-3818.

Dr. Walter Foxcroft, PT, DPT, FMHC

Havasu Health and Hyperbarics

+1 928-302-3818

