Medtech Mitra Key For Make In India Products In Diagnostics Industry: Niti Aayog

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Medtech Mitra initiative, launched by the ICMR, is crucial for Make in India products in the diagnostics industry, V.K. Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ASSOCHAM on Diagnostics, he highlighted the significance of diagnostics as the heart of healthcare.

"Promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat in can make India a hub for diagnostics," Paul said.

"The realisation of Vision Viksit Bharat 2047 necessitates self-sufficiency through Make in India focus," he added.

The Make in India thrust in healthcare by the Govt of India has been well catalysed by initiatives like National Med Tech policy; R&D in pharma and biotic sectors; PLI schemes.

Medtech Mitra is an overarching and inclusive initiative which will encourage more regulatory aligned and sustainable innovation in diagnostics for national and global markets.

It is an end-to-end guidance from ideation to delivery for start-ups as well as organisations expanding into diagnostics.

There is a need for advanced diagnostic equipment to diagnose the early signs of a condition or disease. Frontline technology and individual care with integrated systems needs to be improved, Paul added.

Meanwhile, experts at the conference also contended on integrated diagnostics which combines pathology, lab medicine, microbiology, and radiology.

"It is rapidly gaining traction as the ideal approach for healthcare," said Dr. Harsh Mahajan, President FICCI (Health Services) & M.D. Mahajan Imaging & Lab.

"Supported by the 'Make in India' initiative, we have the potential to not only revolutionise healthcare delivery but also position India as a global leader in integrated diagnostics and cutting-edge medical technologies," added Mahajan, also Founder & Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs.

He stated that using advancements in deep learning and machine learning a unified diagnostic model can be achieved.

Experts also discussed bridging the gap between rural and urban healthcare and demanded innovative solutions that combine cutting-edge digital technology with smart diagnostics.