Dupont Announces Winners Of The Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The inaugural awards program recognizes excellence in healthcare packaging initiatives that utilize Tyvek® material to help drive and promote continued innovation in sustainability

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD ) today announced the winners of its global awards program, the Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards ,

during the virtual Medical Packaging (MPC) hosted by DuPont. This annual awards program recognizes leaders across the healthcare who are embracing and driving sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle.

The three winners, who utilize healthcare packaging made with DuPontTM Tyvek® material and whose efforts show a significant focus on sustainability, are:

Packaging (re)design: PAXXUS

PAXXUS is a leading supplier of engineered flexible materials for the global healthcare market that supports the complex regulatory requirements of the medical device, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and life sciences industries across the globe. About half of all medical devices are ethylene oxide (EO) sterilized and these packages require porosity to allow the EO into the package while keeping microbes out. PAXXUS developed the StreamTwo® pouch with Tyvek® material, an all-HDPE package which requires about 50% less energy to manufacture compared to traditional options. In addition, Tyvek® material was chosen for its durability, breathability, excellent microbial barrier for one side of a chevron pouch, and its

recyclability. According to PAXXUS, the demand for environmental responsibility and sustainability for packaging in the healthcare industry has grown substantially in recent years. One of the new challenges that medical device manufacturers face is finding packaging solutions that align with their sustainability goals while ensuring that patient safety is not compromised.

Operational efficiencies: Shawpak

Shawpak provides a range of medical packaging machinery. The company developed the rotary thermoformer, a revolutionary machine that offers a unique thermoforming solution to packaging needs. The machine is designed to accept multiple tool and pack sizes, and all machines are designed to form both rigid and flexible blisters as standard. This allows an effective solution for Tyvek® material to be paired with any rigid or flexible material to form and seal the package. The machines are designed to facilitate single piece flow for assembly and packaging of medical devices, optimizing energy efficiency, minimizing pack sizes, reducing waste and minimizing the space required for a clean room environment.

Sustainability in-use: Flexform Incorporated

Flexform Inc. is a package design engineering company whose efforts reduce manufacturer costs and streamline manufacturing operations for medical device manufacturers (MDMs) and convertors. Flexform uses a high-powered digital UV laser system to generate high speed permanent packaging marks, including text, graphics, barcodes, and variable information, on Tyvek® 2FS material without the use of any consumable material and without any change to the physical properties or durability of the Tyvek® material. Their process allows for more efficient packaging operations, less waste and reduction of downtime during changeovers. Another primary benefit can be the recyclability of the packaging material versus companies that print with consumable materials such as labels and ink, which may render the packaging unfit for recyclability.

"The advancements in sustainability showcased in the winning programs for the 2024 DuPontTM Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards are a testament to how these companies are dedicated to making meaningful environmental strides within the healthcare industry," said Kelly Reichert, global business director, DuPontTM Tyvek® & Typar® Roll Goods. "Our DuPont team is dedicated to working alongside our customers and others in the healthcare and healthcare packaging industry to foster continuous collaboration and help them advance sustainability and enable product and patient safety. We join these award winners in viewing advancements in sustainability as an important extension of why we do what we do."

The Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards

program is open to any medical device and/or pharmaceutical manufacturer, sterile packaging manufacturer, healthcare facility, university or other healthcare partner focused on sustainable packaging made with DuPontTM Tyvek®. The next application period is expected to open in May 2025.

This awards program further complements the Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging team's work to help advance DuPont's global strategy of enabling a circular economy and working with global supply chains to reduce Scope 3 emissions. DuPont issued an announcement

on September 19, 2024, committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The net-zero commitment builds on the significant progress DuPont has achieved since 2019 when the company established its Acting on Climate Goal as part of its overall sustainability strategy. As announced in April 2024, DuPont has exceeded its climate targets – achieving a 58% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2 emissions from a 2019 baseline and achieving a 39% reduction in Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services and end-of-life of sold products from a 2020 baseline. DuPont also recently announced ISCC PLUS certifications of the Tyvek® Luxembourg facility and Richmond, Virginia, facilities. The Luxembourg and Richmond, Virginia

facilities, where Tyvek® is manufactured, source 100% of their electricity from renewable energy certificates (RECs) and Guarantees of Origin (GOs) to match the energy consumed in their operations annually (see DuPont Sustainability Report ).

Note: Tyvek®

is made of HDPE and products made of 100% Tyvek®

material can be recycled at facilities that recycle flexible HDPE materials. Please check recycling facilities in your area to ensure they can recycle Tyvek®.

About DuPont Water & Protection

DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuffTM, StyrofoamTM, and FilmTecTM.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD ) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at href="" rel="nofollow" dupon .

DuPontTM, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with TM, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. StreamTwo® is a registered trademark of PAXXUS.

Cautionary Statement about Forward Looking Statements



This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," "stabilization," "confident," "preliminary," "initial," "drive," "innovate" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words.

Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not representations or warranties or guarantees of future results.

Forward-looking statements include statements which relate to the purpose, ambitions, commitments, targets, plans, objectives, and results of DuPont's sustainability strategy, including its activities related to substances of concern. Forward-looking statements include statements related to the standards and measurement of progress against the company's sustainability goals, including metrics, data and other information, which are based on estimates and assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time. The actual conduct of the company's activities and results thereof, including the development, implementation, achievement or continuation of any goal, program, policy or initiative discussed or expected in connection with DuPont's sustainability strategy may differ materially from the statements made herein. The use of the word "material" for the purposes of statements regarding our sustainability strategy and goals should not be read as equating to any use of the word in the company's other disclosures or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On May 22, 2024, DuPont announced a plan to separate the company into three distinct, publicly traded companies. Under the plan, DuPont would execute the proposed separations of its Electronics and Water businesses in a tax-free manner to its shareholders leaving DuPont to continue as a diversified industrial company following completion of the separations.

DuPont expects to complete the separations within 18 to 24 months of the announcement date. The separation transactions will not require a shareholder vote and are subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including final approval by DuPont's Board of Directors, receipt of tax opinion from counsel, the filing and effectiveness of Form 10 registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable regulatory approvals and satisfactory completion of financing.

See DuPont's most recent annual report and subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further description of risk factors that could impact the expectations or estimates implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including (i) the ability to effect the separation transactions described above, and meet expectations regarding the timing, completion, accounting and tax treatments,

and intended benefits related to the separation transactions and other portfolio changes; (ii) risks and costs related to indemnification of legacy liabilities; (iii) risks and uncertainties related to operational and supply chain impacts or disruptions, including ability to offset increased costs, obtain raw materials, and meet customer needs, and (iv) other risks to DuPont's business and operations. Unlisted factors may also present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties, loss of key customers, reputational harm and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

SOURCE DuPont

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED