Breaking The Silence: Why Men Should Be Allowed To Express Emotions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Men, across almost every culture, tradition, and society, are raised to be brave, fearless, and the protectors of their families. To maintain their esteemed position as the heads of their households, men are often discouraged from expressing emotions that might be seen as weak. Instead, they are taught to embrace feelings like anger, which are seen as acceptable and even encouraged. Meanwhile, emotions like grief or fear are considered inappropriate for men to show.

This emotional restriction may lead to men rarely expressing other feelings, such as love, care, fondness, empathy, or sympathy. Some might see this lack of emotional expression as recklessness, but that would be an unfair judgment. The truth is, that men are conditioned by society to suppress their emotions. They are expected to appear brave on the outside, even if they are struggling internally. This stereotypical conditioning is ingrained in the male gender from a young age.

Men do feel sadness and pain, but the phrase "Men don't cry" often prevents them from showing their true feelings. For example, I never saw my father cry in front of others. He only allowed himself to weep in the dark, private moments, whether it was after the loss of my grandfather or grandmother.

But is this conditioning healthy for them? Are we depriving men of a crucial aspect of emotional well-being just to maintain the image of strength? Does crying show weakness? Are we being too harsh on men?

Yes, we are.

Crying is a natural release of sadness that should not be dismissed. It provides emotional relief, whether through tears or words shared with a loved one. This catharsis is essential for processing grief. Whether it's a man or a woman, crying does not make anyone weak. It is a moment to pause, reflect, and care for one's emotional health.

Emotions are a natural part of being human, and they need to be acknowledged and processed to appreciate the depth of life. Unfortunately, men are often not taught how to express or even recognize their feelings. Handling emotions is a skill that requires practice. Without the proper tools to manage these feelings, unresolved emotions can lead to turmoil in one's life.

Men struggle to express emotions because they have been conditioned since childhood to see vulnerability as a weakness. They carry this "brave" version of themselves into society, which prevents them from showing their true selves. More than being labeled as weak, men fear being seen as "feminine," as emotions like sadness and crying are often associated with women.

However, being human means having both masculine and feminine traits. Everyone should feel free to express these emotions when needed because, in the end, it's our emotions that make us human.