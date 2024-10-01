Netspi Achieves Platform Consolidation Milestone, Empowers Customers To Implement Effective CTEM Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leaning into its platformization strategy, NetSPI now delivers ASM, PTaaS, and BAS on a unified platform, bringing unmatched telemetry and visibility to proactive security programs



MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI , the proactive security solution, today announced that NetSPI's cornerstone solutions – attack surface management (ASM), penetration testing as a service (PTaaS), and breach and attack simulation (BAS) – are now integrated on The NetSPI . With this major product milestone, customers will be able to accelerate their continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) programs through consolidated workflows, cross-module data enrichment, better efficiencies and integrations, and ease of procurement.

Earlier this year, the company announced a strategic shift in its product strategy, moving away from individual point solutions to a unified platform approach. Delivering on its promises, NetSPI has become the first proactive security company to offer a full suite of exposure management and cybersecurity validation tools (PTaaS, EASM, CAASM, BAS) on a single platform. Together, these technologies contribute to an effective continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) program.



According to Gartner® Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2024 , "by 2026, organizations prioritizing their security investments, based on a continuous threat exposure management program, will realize a two-third reduction in breaches."

"Gone are the days of siloed proactive security. With all solutions on one platform, customers can easily navigate between ASM, PTaaS, and BAS seamlessly for a more holistic view of their security posture," said Vinay Anand, Chief Product Officer at NetSPI. "Industry validation and customer adoption continues to reinforce the importance of a converged platform – with this development milestone, we're making end-to-end proactive security a reality."

Single Source of Truth: Access both current and historical findings and assets in one place.

Enhanced Visibility and Intelligence: Go beyond a pentest with BAS and ASM.

Comprehensive Data: Acquire deeper insights into severity, attack paths, and impact of exploitation. Cross Module Use Cases: Attack paths and narratives, robust asset inventory, expanded integrations, and AI and automation.

NetSPI is the proactive security solution used to discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities of the highest importance, so businesses can protect what matters most.



Leveraging a unique combination of dedicated security experts, intelligent process, and advanced technology, NetSPI helps security teams take a proactive approach to cybersecurity with more clarity, speed, and scale than ever before.



By continually advancing solutions such as Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), NetSPI goes beyond the noise to deliver high impact results and recommendations based on business needs, so customers can protect their priorities, perform better, and innovate with confidence.

NetSPI secures the most trusted brands on Earth, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading cloud providers, three of the five largest healthcare companies, four MAMAA companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500.



