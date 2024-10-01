(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

York Public Relations Names Kelly Williams Chief Revenue Officer

In this new role, Williams will lead York Public Relations' revenue growth initiatives, playing a crucial part in aligning the agency's sales, marketing, and customer success teams to drive sustainable expansion.

- Kelly Williams, Chief Revenue OfficerATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- York Public Relations , a global fintech PR firm, announced today the addition of industry veteran Kelly Williams as its new Chief Revenue Officer. This strategic addition to the agency's executive leadership team comes as the firm continues to see strong demand for its fintech PR and marketing expertise, positioning the agency for ongoing growth.In this new role, Williams will lead York Public Relations' revenue growth initiatives, playing a crucial part in aligning the agency's sales, marketing, and customer success teams to drive sustainable expansion. With more than three decades of experience in fintech sales and business development, he will leverage his extensive industry knowledge to identify new market opportunities and enhance client relationships. His strategic vision will be instrumental in developing innovative service offerings that meet the evolving needs of the fintech industry.“The global fintech market is projected to expand from $340 billion in 2025 to over $1 trillion by 2032, presenting tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation and an increasing need for quality PR and marketing services. There is no firm better to provide those services than York Public Relations,” said Williams.“I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the firm's strong foundation and accelerate its growth, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners."As York Public Relations enters its fifth year in business, it continues to demonstrate strong growth by acquiring new clients and expanding its service offerings to address the evolving demands of the fintech industry. To date, the firm has supported nearly 50 fintech companies and financial institutions, consistently doubling its growth each year since its founding. Led by a team of fintech experts, York Public Relations remains profitable and is well positioned for further growth.“Kelly brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving business growth within the fintech space,” said Mary York, Founder and CEO of York Public Relations.“Having known him personally for nearly 20 years, I am thrilled to welcome him to our team at such a pivotal moment. As we continue to expand, he will be instrumental in enhancing our client offerings and extending our reach within the industry.”Michael Misoyianis, Chief Financial Officer of York Public Relations, said,“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly as our Chief Revenue Officer. The media and consumers continue to make huge shifts in how they report, prioritize, and interpret information. Kelly is ideally suited to help our clients navigate this shift and maximize their public relations and marketing strategies. This strategic move not only helps us achieve our ambitious goals, it underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are confident that he will be key in steering our agency's next phase of growth.”About York Public RelationsYork Public Relations is the nation's leading public relations and marketing firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs. The firm offers Public Relations, Media Relations, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Creative Marketing and Crisis Communication services. Total funding of its client base exceeds $2 billion and represents over 8,500 financial institutions. For more information, please visit . For information regarding services, please contact us at ....

