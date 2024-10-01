1St Autumn Session Of Current Mongolian Parliament Opens

(MENAFN- IANS) Ulaanbaatar, Oct 1 (IANS) The autumn session of Mongolia's State Great Khural, the nation's parliament, commenced in the capital Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday.

It marks the first autumn session for the current 126-seat unicameral parliament, which was established following the regular parliamentary held in June, Xinhua news agency reported.

"During the session, our focus will be on ensuring economic stability, improving the framework of investment, increasing foreign investment, diversifying the away from a reliance on a single sector (mining), supporting domestic entrepreneurs, and implementing legal reforms to reduce government intervention in the economy," parliament speaker Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan said in his opening remarks.

The ruling Mongolian People's Party secured a narrow victory in the parliamentary elections on June 28, winning 68 of the 126 seats. The Democratic Party obtained 42 seats, the Hun Party secured eight seats, and the Civil Will-Green Party and the National Coalition each secured four seats.

In May 2023, the State Great Khural passed amendments to increase the number of legislators from 76 to 126.