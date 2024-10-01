Chilean Opposition To File Constitutional Accusation Against President Boric

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean landscape has taken a surprising turn. Renovación Nacional (RN), an opposition party, has announced plans to file a constitutional accusation against President Gabriel Boric.



Ximena Ossandón, RN's parliamentary leader, revealed that the formal accusation will be submitted next Monday. This move follows a similar action taken by the Party against Interior Carolina Tohá.



The opposition has intensified its efforts to challenge the current administration's leadership. They cite ongoing security concerns and perceived failures in addressing the country's crime crisis as primary motivations.



President Boric, currently attending a presidential inauguration in Mexico, faces mounting pressure from his political adversaries.



The opposition argues that Boric 's consistent support for Minister Tohá, despite criticism of her performance, warrants this constitutional challenge.







The recent resignation of Ricardo Yáñez, the former General Director of Carabineros, has further fueled the opposition's offensive.

Political Developments in Chile

Yáñez stepped down to face formal charges related to institutional responsibility for abuses during social unrest. Luis Sánchez, a Republican Party deputy, emphasized that the security crisis transcends political divisions.



He called on fellow legislators to evaluate the accusations impartially, regardless of their political affiliations. Some members of Chile Vamos have expressed interest in examining the presented evidence.



Acting Interior Minister Manuel Monsalve criticized the opposition's tactics. He urged lawmakers not to exploit public concerns about security for political gain.



Monsalve stressed the importance of avoiding political manipulation of law enforcement agencies. The review commission for the accusation against Tohá has been formed.



Surprisingly, it has a pro-government majority, with only one opposition representative. This composition may influence the outcome of the constitutional challenge.



As Chile grapples with these political developments, the nation watches closely. The coming days will reveal the impact of these constitutional accusations on the country's governance and political stability.

MENAFN01102024007421016031ID1108734410