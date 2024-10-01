(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, TN, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), the creator of American Rebel Beer ( ), and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, announced the shipment of the first order to Dichello Distributors, Inc. from AREB's operating subsidiary, American Rebel Beverages, LLC. The multiple pallet order consisted of 12oz and 16oz cans from the recently completed production run in late August 2024 that became available for shipment the first week of September 2024 and delivery was completed and received by Dichello Distributors, Inc. on approximately September 20, 2024.



Dichello Distributors, Inc. ( ) has been a leading distributorship for over 75 years and is the largest privately owned Anheuser-Busch distributorship in Connecticut. Dichello currently services New Haven County, Middlesex County, and Fairfield County in Connecticut. Dichello Distributors, Inc. began in the early 1930's when Anthony Dichello began selling Hull's beer, which was locally brewed in New Haven, using a horse and wagon from the backyard of the family's homestead in Wallingford. Several years later, Anthony's three sons, John, James, and Albert Dichello, began to work in the family business while their father operated a local package store. Though the original founders have passed on, the proud traditions, first born almost 90 years ago, continue today under the leadership of John Hall, grandson of co-founder John Dichello, Sr.

“John Hall and Dichello Distributors are our anchor distributor for opening up east coast distribution for American Rebel Light Lager,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross.“John understands American Rebel's target market and the potential of American Rebel Light – America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer!”

American Rebel Light is produced in partnership with AlcSource, the largest integrated provider of beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions in the U.S.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer by its wholly-owned subsidiary, American Rebel Beverages, LLC. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit and . For investor information, visit /investor-relations .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the“Company,” "American Rebel,”“we,”“our” or“us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued increase in revenues, actual size of Dichello, actual sales to be derived from Dichello, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the Dichello agreement, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer in additional markets, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

