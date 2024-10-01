RX Japan Showcases F&B Excellence At JFEX Winter 2024 With Global Participation From 60 Countries

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Premier organiser RX Japan gears up for the winter edition of Asia's leading event for international food and beverage (F&B), the JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE (JFEX WINTER), with an anticipated participation from 60 countries.



The event, taking place from November 27 to November 29, 2024, at Makuhari Messe, continues to reinforce its status as a global for F&B professionals to connect, network, and discover new products.



For its winter edition, JFEX will feature renowned brands that are new to the show. This, in turn, illustrates its unrivalled ability to attract the biggest names in the F&B industry.



International Presence and Engagement



As JFEX WINTER increases its reach through its November edition, more international brands are anticipated to participate and showcase the global flavours under one roof. Exhibitors from Asia, Europe, North America, and beyond will display their latest innovations and products.



As stated by Kazuhito Maruyama, International Sales Manager at RX Japan Ltd,“JFEX WINTER 2024 bridges global F&B firms with new business opportunities. Not only that, but the show also paves the way for visitors to discover the vast F&B offerings from all over the world. This, in return, shows JFEX and RX Japan's commitment to facilitating international collaborations. We are also aiming to be the platform to foster growth in the evolving F&B industry, not just for our Japanese brands but for all who will be present at the event.”



By taking advantage of the vast network of buyers and business professionals that JFEX attracts, the show provides international exhibitors an opportunity to enter and increase their presence in the dynamic F&B market of Japan. The variety of products showcased will also offer visitors the chance to discover and sample F&B products that are not usually available in the country.



Anticipated Success and New Event Highlights



JFEX and its co-located show“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR's summer edition attracted over 15,000 visitors and more than 300 local and international exhibitors. These numbers have demonstrated the show's expanding impact and range.



One of the key highlights of the winter edition that will attract more attendees includes its new sub-shows. This notable feature is tailored to the changing interests and requirements of the F&B sector. Visitors and exhibitors should look forward to the opening of JFEX FRESH, JFEX NEXT, and JFEX INBOUND alongside JFEX's already-established sub-events, JFEX FOOD, JFEX WINE & SPIRITS, and JFEX PREMIUM.



Take Part in JFEX WINTER this November



Join JFEX WINTER, a premier event designed to gather the best in the evolving F&B industry. Exhibitors looking to showcase their products to thousands of visitors can book a stand today at Those interested in discovering the latest F&B products from around the world can register as a visitor now at



To stay updated with the latest about the show, check the JFEX website at



