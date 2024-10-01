Mexican President deepens militarization of country

(MENAFN) In a significant move on his final day in office, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador deepened the militarization of the country by signing a decree that formally places the National Guard under the command of the military. During his last morning briefing, the outgoing president signed two key presidential decrees, one of which aims to promote the rights of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities. The more controversial reform, however, transfers the oversight of the National Guard—comprising over 120,000 personnel—to the of National Defense.



Since its establishment in 2019, the National Guard was initially intended to serve as a civilian-led federal police force. Yet, throughout its existence, more than 80% of its personnel have been drawn from the army and navy. President Lopez Obrador has positioned the military at the forefront of his public security strategy, which includes the recruitment and training of new National Guard members, undermining the agency's intended civilian role.



Despite opposition from the Supreme Court, which deemed the militarization initiative unconstitutional, the recent general elections provided Lopez Obrador's party, Morena, with a commanding majority in Congress. This political leverage allowed the administration to expedite the controversial legislation. The decision reflects a broader trend in Mexican security policy, raising concerns about the implications for civilian oversight and public safety in the country.

