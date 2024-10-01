Klabin’S Ownership Consolidation: KIC Becomes Sole Controlling Shareholder

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Klabin, a major Brazilian paper company, underwent a significant ownership change on Monday.



KIC, or Klabin Irmãos S.A., incorporated Niblak Participações S.A., becoming Klabin's sole controlling shareholder. This merger streamlined the company's ownership structure, marking a new chapter in its corporate governance.



The incorporation effectively dissolved Niblak, transferring all its rights and obligations to KIC. This transfer included Niblak's substantial stake in Klabin.



KIC now holds 1,196,120,367 ordinary shares of Klabin, representing a commanding position in the company's ownership. KIC's new stake amounts to approximately 52.234% of Klabin's ordinary shares.



This majority ownership gives KIC significant control over Klabin's strategic decisions and future direction. Additionally, KIC now owns 19.356% of Klabin's total issued shares.







This consolidation of ownership may simplify decision-making processes within Klabin. With a single controlling entity, the company could potentially move more swiftly on strategic initiatives.



However, it also concentrates power, which may raise governance considerations. Coinciding with this ownership change, JP Morgan upgraded its recommendation for Klabin's stock.

Positive Outlook and Growth Potential

The bank raised its rating from neutral to buy, increasing the target price from R$25 to R$28. This new target suggests a potential 27% upside for Klabin's shares.



JP Morgan's positive outlook stems from Klabin's recent investments and diversification efforts. The company has been expanding its production capacity and reducing costs.



However, these moves have positioned Klabin favorably in the competitive paper and packaging industry. The bank's analysts also noted Klabin 's attractive valuation.



They estimate the company will trade at 6.7 times EV/EBITDA for 2025 and 6.2 times for 2026. These multiples suggest Klabin may be undervalued compared to its future earnings potential.



Klabin's ownership consolidation and positive analyst outlook reflect broader trends in Brazil's paper industry. Companies are seeking efficiency through streamlined operations and diversified product offerings.



In short, these strategies aim to enhance competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

MENAFN01102024007421016031ID1108733880