Two Martyred, Four Injured In Israeli Occupation Assault In Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Palestinian sources said on Tuesday that two young Palestinians were killed and four others were due to Israeli forces assault on the City of Nablus, West Bank.

This came in a press release by the of Health, which revealed that Deyaa Duwaikat, 25, was martyred due to gunshots in the abdomen and thigh.

On its part, the General Authority for Civil Affairs noted that the killing of the young man Abdul Hakim Shaheen, 33, by the occupation forces in the old city of Nablus.

On the other hand, Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported three members of emergency teams were deliberately shot and injured by live fire from the occupation forces.

It pointed out that occupation forces stopped ambulances from reaching the site to aid the injured. (end)

