Azerbaijan Discusses Cooperation Prospects With IMF

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

During the International Forum on Carbon Pricing held in Baku, Orkhan Nazarli, Head of the State Tax Service under the of Economy of Azerbaijan, met with Margaret Cotton, Deputy Division Chief, Revenue Administration II, Fiscal Affairs Department, International Monetary Fund, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Nazarli emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to expanding relations with the IMF. He noted the importance of the IMF's support for various projects aimed at improving the business environment and fostering public-private sector partnerships.

The forum, co-organized by the Organization of Intra-European Tax Administrations (IOTA) and Azerbaijan's State Tax Service, was highlighted as a significant platform for discussing critical issues. A key topic discussed was the support for the "green" economy and the acceleration of the transition to low-carbon business solutions, which is a primary focus for many countries. In this context, implementing decarbonization efforts while maintaining economic stability and promoting fairness in the business environment is of great interest to the international community. The importance of investigating carbon pricing and tax mechanisms was also underlined.

Nazarli shared that Azerbaijan's tax authorities have been conducting analyses and studying international practices in this area. The discussion also included the potential for strengthening partnerships with the IMF, focusing on applying tax instruments to foster a sustainable and competitive economy, improving the business environment, and enhancing public-private sector cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on the priorities for future cooperation, the progress made in promoting international relations between tax authorities, and upcoming prospective projects.