Azerbaijan Discusses Cooperation Prospects With IMF
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
During the International Forum on Carbon Pricing held in Baku,
Orkhan Nazarli, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of
Economy of Azerbaijan, met with Margaret Cotton, Deputy Division
Chief, Revenue Administration II, Fiscal Affairs Department,
International Monetary Fund, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, Nazarli emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to
expanding relations with the IMF. He noted the importance of the
IMF's support for various projects aimed at improving the business
environment and fostering public-private sector partnerships.
The forum, co-organized by the Organization of Intra-European
Tax Administrations (IOTA) and Azerbaijan's State Tax Service, was
highlighted as a significant platform for discussing critical
issues. A key topic discussed was the support for the "green"
economy and the acceleration of the transition to low-carbon
business solutions, which is a primary focus for many countries. In
this context, implementing decarbonization efforts while
maintaining economic stability and promoting fairness in the
business environment is of great interest to the international
community. The importance of investigating carbon pricing and tax
mechanisms was also underlined.
Nazarli shared that Azerbaijan's tax authorities have been
conducting analyses and studying international practices in this
area. The discussion also included the potential for strengthening
partnerships with the IMF, focusing on applying tax instruments to
foster a sustainable and competitive economy, improving the
business environment, and enhancing public-private sector
cooperation.
The parties exchanged views on the priorities for future
cooperation, the progress made in promoting international relations
between tax authorities, and upcoming prospective projects.
