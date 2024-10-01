First Plenary Session Of VII Convocation Of National Assembly Begun
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The first plenary session of the autumn session of the VII
convocation of the National Assembly has begun,
Azernews reports, citing speaker Sahiba Gafarova
as she declared the session open.
Following this, the National Anthem of the Republic of
Azerbaijan was played. The agenda of the meeting includes the
discussion of 17 items:
1. Election of members of the legal Policy and State Building
Committee of the National Assembly.
2. Election of members of the Defense, Security, and
Anti-Corruption Committee of the National Assembly.
3. Election of members of the Human Rights Committee of the
National Assembly.
4. Election of members of the Natural Resources, Energy, and
Ecology Committee of the National Assembly.
5. Election of members of the Economic Policy, Industry, and
Entrepreneurship Committee of the National Assembly.
6. Election of members of the Agricultural Policy Committee of the
National Assembly.
7. Election of members of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of
the National Assembly.
8. Election of members of the Health Committee of the National
Assembly.
9. Election of members of the Family, Women, and Children's Affairs
Committee of the National Assembly.
10. Election of members of the Youth and Sports Committee of the
National Assembly.
11. Election of members of the Public Associations and Religious
Organizations Committee of the National Assembly.
12. Election of members of the Regional Affairs Committee of the
National Assembly.
13. Election of members of the Science and Education Committee of
the National Assembly.
14. Election of members of the Culture Committee of the National
Assembly.
15. Election of members of the International Relations and
Interparliamentary Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.
16. Approval of the legislative work plan for the autumn session of
2024 of the National Assembly.
17. Establishment of a temporary commission on foreign interference
and hybrid threats of the National Assembly.
At the meeting, the Central Election Commission will present
certificates to newly elected deputies.
