First Plenary Session Of VII Convocation Of National Assembly Begun

The first plenary session of the autumn session of the VII convocation of the National Assembly has begun, Azernews reports, citing speaker Sahiba Gafarova as she declared the session open.

Following this, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played. The agenda of the meeting includes the discussion of 17 items:

1. Election of members of the Policy and State Building Committee of the National Assembly.

2. Election of members of the Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption Committee of the National Assembly.

3. Election of members of the Human Rights Committee of the National Assembly.

4. Election of members of the Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Committee of the National Assembly.

5. Election of members of the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of the National Assembly.

6. Election of members of the Agricultural Policy Committee of the National Assembly.

7. Election of members of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of the National Assembly.

8. Election of members of the Health Committee of the National Assembly.

9. Election of members of the Family, Women, and Children's Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.

10. Election of members of the Youth and Sports Committee of the National Assembly.

11. Election of members of the Public Associations and Religious Organizations Committee of the National Assembly.

12. Election of members of the Regional Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.

13. Election of members of the Science and Education Committee of the National Assembly.

14. Election of members of the Culture Committee of the National Assembly.

15. Election of members of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.

16. Approval of the legislative work plan for the autumn session of 2024 of the National Assembly.

17. Establishment of a temporary commission on foreign interference and hybrid threats of the National Assembly.

At the meeting, the Central Election Commission will present certificates to newly elected deputies.