Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Receives His Georgian Counterpart
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Today, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with a delegation
led by the Prosecutor General of Georgia, Giorgi Gabitashvili,
Azernews reports.
Kamran Aliyev emphasised that the meetings held during the 27th
Annual conference and General Meeting of the International
Association of Prosecutors (IAP) in Tbilisi had a positive impact
on the development of cooperation between the prosecutorial bodies
of both countries. He also noted that the 29th Annual Conference
and General Meeting of the IAP, to be held in Baku, would further
strengthen the existing relations.
The Prosecutor General highlighted the historic significance of
hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29)
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Azerbaijan,
noting that COP29 would contribute greatly to the protection of the
planet and the discussion and resolution of global challenges.
Georgia's Prosecutor General, Giorgi Gabitashvili, praised the
reforms implemented within the prosecutorial bodies and the strong
cooperation between the two countries' prosecution services.
At the end of the meeting, Kamran Aliyev invited the Georgian
Prosecutor General to a high-level plenary session to be held in
Baku on November 15, in cooperation with the UN Office on Drugs and
Crime (UNODC).
The delegation's official visit to Azerbaijan is ongoing.
