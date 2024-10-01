Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Receives His Georgian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Today, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with a delegation led by the Prosecutor General of Georgia, Giorgi Gabitashvili, Azernews reports.

Kamran Aliyev emphasised that the meetings held during the 27th Annual and General Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) in Tbilisi had a positive impact on the development of cooperation between the prosecutorial bodies of both countries. He also noted that the 29th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the IAP, to be held in Baku, would further strengthen the existing relations.

The Prosecutor General highlighted the historic significance of hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Azerbaijan, noting that COP29 would contribute greatly to the protection of the planet and the discussion and resolution of global challenges.

Georgia's Prosecutor General, Giorgi Gabitashvili, praised the reforms implemented within the prosecutorial bodies and the strong cooperation between the two countries' prosecution services.

At the end of the meeting, Kamran Aliyev invited the Georgian Prosecutor General to a high-level plenary session to be held in Baku on November 15, in cooperation with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The delegation's official visit to Azerbaijan is ongoing.