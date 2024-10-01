Opening Ceremony Of Computer-Assisted Tactical Command-Staff Exercise Maharat-2024 Held
The opening ceremony of Computer-Assisted Tactical Command-Staff
Exercise Maharat-2024 (Mastery) was held, Azernews
reports.
The exercise is conducted between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in
accordance with Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2024, signed between
the Defense Ministries of 2 countries.
The opening ceremony honored memory of Heroes of Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan. National anthems of both countries were played. Major
General Vugar Aliverdiyev declared the event open and extended his
greetings to the participants and guests.
It was stated that this exercise is an important step aimed at
strengthening the military cooperation of both countries and
jointly approaching the solution of the common regional security
problems.
It was noted that the goal of the Maharat 2024 exercise is to
increase the coordination and efficiency of the allied forces and
develop the strategic partnership.
