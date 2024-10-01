Opening Ceremony Of Computer-Assisted Tactical Command-Staff Exercise Maharat-2024 Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The opening ceremony of Computer-Assisted Tactical Command-Staff Exercise Maharat-2024 (Mastery) was held, Azernews reports.

The exercise is conducted between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in accordance with Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2024, signed between the Defense Ministries of 2 countries.

The opening ceremony honored memory of Heroes of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. National anthems of both countries were played. Major General Vugar Aliverdiyev declared the event open and extended his greetings to the participants and guests.

It was stated that this exercise is an important step aimed at strengthening the military cooperation of both countries and jointly approaching the solution of the common regional security problems.

It was noted that the goal of the Maharat 2024 exercise is to increase the coordination and efficiency of the allied forces and develop the strategic partnership.