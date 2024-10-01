Google’S $1 Billion Digital Infrastructure Investment In Thailand

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Google has announced a $1 billion in Thailand's digital infrastructure, including a new data center and hubs in Bangkok and Chonburi's industrial zone.



These facilities aim to meet the growing demand for cloud computing services in Southeast Asia. This move follows Microsoft's announcement in May to create Thailand's first regional data center.



Microsoft's initiative focuses on promoting cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in the country.



Google's investment aligns with the broader trend of tech companies expanding their presence in the region.



Ruth Porat, President of Google and Alphabet, emphasized the potential impact of this investment.



She stated that it would empower Thai businesses, innovators, and communities to harness the power of cloud technology and AI.







The investment demonstrates Google's commitment to supporting digital growth in Thailand.



The announcement came after a meeting between Ruth Porat and Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.



The Prime Minister highlighted this investment as evidence of Thailand's emerging role as a key digital hub in Southeast Asia. This development aligns with the country's ambitions to attract major tech investments.



Last year, former Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin actively sought investments from tech giants during a trip to New York.



His efforts targeted companies like Google, Microsoft, and Tesla, showcasing Thailand's proactive approach to attracting global tech investments.

Google's investment in Thailand reflects the growing importance of Southeast Asia in the global tech landscape.



It underscores the region's potential for digital growth and innovation. The new infrastructure will likely boost Thailand's digital economy and enhance its competitiveness in the tech sector.



As cloud computing and AI technologies continue to advance, investments like these play a crucial role in shaping the digital future of emerging economies.



Google's commitment to Thailand may inspire other tech companies to explore similar opportunities in the region.



This development marks a significant step in Thailand's journey towards becoming a digital powerhouse in Southeast Asia.







