Iovox Expands AI Insights Suite With Advanced Automation And Proprietary AI Capabilities

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Iovox, a global leader in call analytics and AI -powered data services, is unveiling new additions to its iovox Insights AI suite. As platinum sponsor at the prestigious European Property Portal Watch Conference in Barcelona (October 2-4), the company chose this premier venue of C-level global real estate executives to highlight its latest innovations.

Founded in 2007, iovox began its business by transforming phone calls into actionable data that helps customers improve the quality and quantity of leads generated while growing revenue and improving operational performance. Over time, iovox expanded its services to include text messages, emails, chat, and WhatsApp messages. With advancements in AI, iovox has quickly enhanced the capabilities of its Insights suite with solutions designed to help automate and improve customer experience.

"Our customers have always trusted us to deliver innovative solutions to everyday challenges, and today, we're excited to announce this enhanced functionality to our Insights product," said Ryan Gallagher, Co-Founder and CEO of iovox.“This new release represents a series of practical and high impact services that allow companies to automate processes and improve both operating results and the experience of their customers.”

THE EXPANDING IOVOX AI INSIGHTS PRODUCT SUITE

The iovox AI Insights suite has expanded since its first release and now includes the following functionality.

* Call Recording & Transcription - Iovox provides call recording services or uses external recordings to generate transcriptions needed for Insights.

* Keyword Spotting - Automatic detection and identification of specific words or phrases within the conversation to gain insights or trigger actions based on the context.

* Voicemail Summarization - Automated analysis of voicemail messages to create a concise summary and recommended actionable items.

* Call Summarization - Automated analysis and summarization of the entire conversation and suggested actionable next steps based on key points discussed.

* Call Analysis & Interaction - Allows users to ask natural language queries and get instant answers related to topics covered in a conversation.

* PII Privacy Redaction - Automatic detection and removal of sensitive personally identifiable information (PII) from conversations or transcripts, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations while safeguarding user confidentiality.

* Sentiment Analysis- Automated analysis of tone and emotion during conversations, categorizing speech as positive, negative, or neutral. This helps to gauge customer attitudes, reactions, and assess the call handling quality of the responder. (Q1 availability)

* Action Center - The AI-powered Action Center analyzes call patterns and outcomes, providing intelligent recommendations to optimize performance and enhance call results.(Q1 availability)

PROPRIETARY SMALL LANGUAGE MODELS (SLMs) AID IN EFFICIENCY AND PRIVACY

As covered more fully in a recent blog post titled“The Battle of the Brains: Large Language Models vs. Small Language Models,” the use of SLMs is rising and with good reason. With deep industry expertise, iovox leverages in-house SLMs to create proprietary AI solutions for clients, delivering accurate and efficient results without the overhead of generic and less specialized LLMs. This approach enhances privacy and data protection through isolated datasets as reflected in the innovations announced today.

ALREADY MAKING A DIFFERENCE

While the Insights solution can be used across multiple vertical markets, given the high value of a phone-based lead in real estate, long time customer, Zoopla is already enjoying the benefits of the enhanced services.

“With the majority of vendor leads coming in by phone, iovox Insights has revealed hidden opportunities that can lead to new revenue for our partners,” said Alex Rose, Commercial Director at Zoopla.“As an industry leader, Zoopla is committed to innovation and ROI for our customers, we're excited to expand our technical capabilities in AI in collaboration with iovox.”

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Iovox Insights is available today and priced affordably at cents per call. The company offers pilot programs for customers looking to experiment with the newest functionality without making long-term contractual commitments.

ABOUT IOVOX

Iovox delivers on its“Better Data. Better Results” promises through advanced call analytics and AI-powered services which are designed to improve lead generation, revenue growth and customer experience through automation. Founded in 2007, with primary presence in London, Paris, Spain, and the San Francisco Bay Area, iovox has a global customer base in over 100 countries.

