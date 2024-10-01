Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native Iot Compute Platform Wins 2024 EDGE Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced that its Synaptics AstraTM AI-native IoT compute won in the Machine and Deep Learning category of the 2024 EDGE Awards . The annual awards from Endeavor celebrate outstanding innovation in product design and function for the engineering industry.



“We are honored to receive this outstanding peer recognition of our leadership in Edge AI,” said Vikram Gupta, SVP & GM IoT Processors and Chief Product Officer at Synaptics.“It's testimony to the ground-breaking work of our team to enable customers to rapidly develop and deploy context-aware IoT Edge devices that will usher in a new era of personalized experiences across consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.”

The Synaptics Astra platform simplifies Edge AI deployment by combining scalable hardware, unified software, open-source AI, a broad partner ecosystem, and best-in-class wireless connectivity.

The platform's foundation is the SL-Series of AI systems on chip (SoCs) based on Arm® Cortex® A-series CPUs and featuring onboard NPU, DSP, and GPU engines. The processors deliver up to 8 TOPS performance for Edge inferencing and multi-modal processing of audio, video, vision, image, voice, and speech.

The Astra MachinaTM Foundation Series development kit supports the SL-Series. The kit helps beginners and experts quickly unlock the processors' superior AI capabilities, powerful and secure processing and graphics performance, and matching wireless connectivity, including Synaptics' Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® SoCs.

The 2024 EDGE Awards showcase and reward companies, designers, and innovators who have contributed to the advancement of technology through their creative and impactful designs.

EDGE Award winners and honorees are chosen by qualified readers of Machine Design, Electronic Design, Power & Motion, Microwaves & RF, Vision Systems Design, Laser Focus World, and Military + Aerospace Electronics.

