Breast Imaging Technologies Market Size Poised For Growth, Expected To Reach USD 8.13 Billion By 2030 CAGR Of 8.1%

increase in investments from private & organizations for development of healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Breast Imaging Technologies Market by (Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology, Non Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global Breast Imaging Technologies Market Size was Valued at USD 3.73 Billion in 2020, and is Anticipated to Garner USD 8.13 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2030.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Impact of Covid-19 on Breast Imaging Technologies Market-. The breast imaging practices were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hospitals and clinics were restructured to raise the capacity for patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and resources from other departments were shifted to take care of those patients.. The implementation of lockdown and possibility of cross-contamination led to decline in the number of patient visits for various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others during the pandemic. Many non-elective surgeries and procedures were postponed.. According to the Eurasian Journal of Medical Investigation (EJMI), there had been around 41.7–64.4% decline in the number of breast imaging modalities from April to July 2020.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:What are the factors driving the Breast Imaging Technologies Market?Rise in prevalence of breast cancer, surge in demand for early diagnosis, increase in investments from private & government organizations for development of healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the global breast imaging technologies market. However, high cost needed for detection of breast cancer and stringent regulatory approval procedures restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in the medical device industry, surge in advent of screening technologies and increase in demand for early diagnosis present new opportunities in the coming years.Top Breast Imaging Technologies Companies. Canon Inc.. Fluidigm Corporation. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation. General Electric Company. Hologic, Inc.. Koning Corporation. Koninklijke Philips N.V.. Siemens AG. Smart Breast Corporation. Sonocine Inc.Breast Imaging Technologies Market Segments:Based on technology, the ionizing breast imaging technologies segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global breast imaging technologies market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in number of approvals for mammography and screening procedures. However, the non-ionizing breast imaging technologies segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in incidence of breast cancer among women and upsurge in technological advancements such as development of automated ultrasound systems.By Technology. Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology. By Technology. Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology. Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global breast imaging technologies market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This is due to rise in prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of approval for breast imaging technology, and development in technology in the healthcare sector.However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to surge in number of screening technology and increase in demand for early diagnosis. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.. In-depth analysis of the lab information management systems market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA) Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of"Market Research Reports" and"Business Intelligence Solutions."

