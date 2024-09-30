Fuel Prices Reduced In Sri Lanka
9/30/2024 11:29:43 PM
Oct 1 (newsin) – The Ceylon petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (Sept. 30).
Accordingly, the price of petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 21 to Rs. 311 per litre, while Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 24 to Rs. 283 per litre.
The price of Super Diesel has also been slashed by Rs. 33, bringing the new price to Rs. 319 per litre, and kerosene has been reduced by Rs. 19 to Rs. 183 per litre.
However, the price of Petrol 95 remains unchanged, according to Ceypetco.
The new fuel prices are as follows:
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 311 (reduced by Rs. 21)
Auto Diesel – Rs. 283 (reduced by Rs. 24)
Super diesel – Rs. 319 (reduced by Rs. 33)
Kerosene – Rs. 183 (reduced by Rs. 19)
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 377 (not revised)
UPDATE: Meanwhile, the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) and Sinopec too have decided to revise its fuel prices, to match the state-owned oil company's prices.
