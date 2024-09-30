Electronic Caregiver And Samsung Electronics America Join Forces To Reveal Transformational Chronic And Aging Care Solutions At HLTH 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Addressing the Challenge of Chronic Conditions with Addison Care and America

Today, one in three people worldwide live with multiple chronic conditions, impacting 2.7 billion global citizens. In America, the situation is even more severe, with an estimated 42% of citizens affected. Common conditions include hypertension, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, and respiratory illnesses. These chronic illnesses often lead to depression and behavioral challenges, placing a significant physical, psychological, and emotional toll on patients. Alarmingly, 50% of treatment failures are due to non-adherence to care plans, such as medication management, lifestyle changes, and vitals monitoring. This non-adherence predominantly occurs at home, away from clinical oversight. Until now, there has been no scalable way to identify and address this issue.

Addison Care displays Samsung Watch vitals readings.

Samsung Tablet displaying Addison Care Software with vitals readings.

Man Wearing Samsung Watch with Addison Care Interface displayed

Electronic Caregiver

introduces

Addison Care , an AI-driven 3D Virtual Caregiver that operates 24/7 in the patient's home. Addison monitors and improves treatment adherence, performs automated wellness checks and vitals monitoring, provides companionship, manages medication schedules, and assists with daily tasks and routines. Addison is now available on Samsung tablets, mobile devices, and other Samsung smart home devices. At HLTH 2024 in Las Vegas, Addison will be showcased on Samsung tablets and integrated with Samsung's newest Galaxy Watch7, which features FDA-approved vitals monitoring.

Revolutionizing Digital Health and Connected Care

Together, Electronic Caregiver and Samsung are transforming digital health and connected care, not only at home but throughout the entire patient journey-from clinic to hospital to home. With the increasing number of chronically ill patients, 55 million aging adults in the U.S., and 53 million family caregivers, the combination of Electronic Caregiver's Addison Care solution with Samsung's hardware, software, and security is a groundbreaking innovation.

Comprehensive Care Solutions

The combined solutions improve care outcomes, reduce social isolation, support mental health, extend functional independence, and enhance the quality of life. Addison, powered by Samsung, applies a three-phase strategy:

Addison protects, serves, educates, and entertains with interactive engagements for daily care and tasks, including gamification.Addison provides continuous health monitoring, early identification of health changes, facilitates timely interventions, and optimizes care coordination.Addison offers companionship, on-demand virtual primary care, 24/7 emergency response, auto fall detection, and features to improve memory, concentration, and motor skills. It integrates with a centralized TeleCare operation where care coaches and nurses provide additional support.

Tailored for Diversity and Personalization

Electronic Caregiver and Samsung are dedicated to patient-centric care solutions. Addison is designed to be reliable, easy to use, and highly effective, tailored to personal choices, ethnicities, cultural preferences, languages, and health circumstances. Configurations are available for home, hospital, clinical support, senior living communities, home care providers, and other key stakeholders.

Innovative Interactive Features

Addison features highly engaging scenes with interactive objects, creatures, toys, musical instruments, plants, and surprises. It celebrates holidays, faith-based events, birthdays, and sporting events with users, maintaining constant engagement with endless animations.

Statements from Leadership

Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver, Inc.,

states, "Addison, enhanced by Samsung, is the most unique, advanced experience for human-technology interaction ever created. The world will be surprised by what we've achieved for both user engagement, and care."

Cherry Drulius, Healthcare Director at Samsung Electronics America

adds, "Samsung believes digital health and connected care are the future. With Addison and Virtual Care available on Samsung devices, we can improve health outcomes, support self-care, and enhance wellness for countless individuals."

For more information about Addison Care and the partnership with Samsung Electronics America, visit



Electronic Caregiver

