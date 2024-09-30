Caring For Colorado's Community: How Impact Chiropractic Gives Back

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Impact Chiropractic , a local chiropractic in Fort Collins , is proud to show its ongoing dedication to the community through meaningful involvement and support.Led by Dr. Elise Rigney, the team at Impact Chiropractic actively participates in various local initiatives to help make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in the area.Community Involvement at the Heart of Our PracticeImpact Chiropractic believes that giving back to the community is just as important as providing exceptional chiropractic care. Their team is deeply committed to improving not only the health of our patients but also the well-being of those in need within the Fort Collins or Loveland area.“Our mission goes beyond nervous system health,” says Dr. Elise Rigney, owner of Impact Chiropractic.“We are dedicated to creating a stronger and healthier community by giving back through different outreach programs and partnerships.”Support for Local CausesImpact Chiropractic has a longstanding history of community involvement. Some of their key contributions include:Sponsor of the Fort Collins Soccer Club: We are proud sponsors of local youth athletics, helping support the Fort Collins Soccer Club. This partnership allows them to promote healthy lifestyles and teamwork for children in the community.Support for Respite Care: Impact Chiropractic is involved in fundraising efforts for Respite Care, an organization providing short-term, quality care for children with developmental disabilities. Their team regularly participates in events that help raise awareness and funds for this vital cause.Work with Realities for Children: They work closely with Realities for Children, an organization that provides services and support for children who have been abused, neglected, or are at risk. Their clinic participates in their community events and supports their mission to help vulnerable youth.Giving Back Through WellnessIn addition to supporting these causes, Impact Chiropractic is also committed to educating the public about the benefits of chiropractic care and overall wellness. They regularly offer complimentary spinal screenings and consultations at local health fairs and community events. These free services allow them to reach more people and help them learn how chiropractic care can improve their quality of life.A Commitment to Our NeighborsWhether through sponsorships, fundraising events, or volunteering, they are proud to contribute to the causes that matter most to their neighbors.For more information about their community involvement and upcoming events, please visit their website at impact-chiropractic.

