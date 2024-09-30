Dollar Advances In Session, But Brazilian Real Has Best Month Since June 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real emerged as a star performer in September 2024, marking its strongest month against the U.S. dollar since June 2023.



Despite a slight uptick on the final trading day, the dollar recorded a 3.30% decline against the real over the month. September 30th saw typical end-of-month volatility as traders positioned themselves for the monthly Ptax rate setting.



Early gains for the real, fueled by positive news from China, were partially offset by the dollar's strengthening later in the day.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments added momentum to the dollar's afternoon rally. However, this surge lost steam as the trading session neared its close.



The commercial dollar finished at R$5.4469, up 0.19% for the day. Throughout the day, the dollar fluctuated between a low of R$5.4031 and a high of R$5.4722.







Meanwhile, the euro also weakened against the real, closing down 0.08% at R$6.0638 and registering a 2.61% decline for the month.



Several factors contributed to the real's robust performance in September. The Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points mid-month weakened the dollar globally.

Economic Resilience and Global Investment

This move, more aggressive than anticipated, signaled concerns about the U.S. economy's health. In contrast, Brazil's central bank maintained a relatively high interest rate environment.



The Selic rate stood at 10.75% following a 25 basis point increase in September. This disparity in interest rates attracted foreign capital to Brazil, bolstering the real.



Improved economic indicators in Brazil also played a crucial role in the currency's strength. The central bank revised its 2024 GDP growth projection upward to 2.0%, while inflation expectations remained well-anchored near the target.



Global investors showed an increased appetite for emerging market currencies, particularly those offering stable economic policies and attractive yields.



Brazil benefited from this trend, with foreign investment inflows supporting the real's appreciation. The broader economic context also favored the Brazilian currency.



Concerns about China's economic slowdown impacted global markets, but Brazil's commodity-exporting economy showed resilience.



Relatively stable commodity prices throughout September further supported the real. Looking ahead, market participants will closely monitor global economic developments and domestic factors in Brazil.



The future trajectory of the real against the dollar will depend on fiscal policies, structural reforms, and Brazil's economic performance.



As September drew to a close, the Brazilian real's strong showing highlighted its growing appeal in the global currency market. The coming months will reveal whether this trend can be sustained amid evolving economic conditions worldwide.

