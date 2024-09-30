Tickets Are On Sale For Outshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Fall Edition, One Of The Largest Global LGBTQ+ Cultural Festivals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OUTshine LGBTQ+ Festival, internationally acclaimed as one of the largest LGBTQ+ cultural festivals in the world, returns with preview of featured films and a new format designed to unite cinema enthusiasts from South Florida and beyond.

©Thomas Nolf - Lou Goossens and Marius De Saeger. Young Hearts (Belgium/Netherlands, 2023) will open the fall edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival on October 17 in Fort Lauderdale.

Photo Credit: Rob Baker; Ashton Bilal Hasna as Layla in Amrou Al-Kadhi's LAYLA, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival's Closing Film.

International Premieres, Documentaries, Shorts and Special Events to Unite Cinema Enthusiasts from October 17 - 27

- Allen Martello, festival co-director, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival , internationally acclaimed as one of the largest LGBTQ+ cultural festivals in the world, has announced its full schedule for its newly combined South Florida fall edition running from Thursday, October 17, through Sunday, October 27 with an OUTshine AT HOME select films viewing extension running from Monday, October 28, to Sunday, November 3. This season's OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival will offer 62 acclaimed features and shorts including premieres and documentaries from 25 countries that inspire, entertain and educate to cinema enthusiasts in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties during one run.

“We are thrilled to introduce this newly reimagined OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival to South Florida,” said Allen Martello, festival co-director, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival.“Film is better with friends and our vision is to bring our community together to celebrate inspiring LGBTQ+ cinema with fall and spring festivals in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale. By connecting our community, we're also adding on extra views, parties, and special events.”

To make attending OUTshine's incredible films and special events in Miami-Dade more accessible for Broward residents who travel to Downtown Miami via rail, the City of Miami is offering FREE Uber Rides to and from select screenings (within a 25-mile radius).

Young Hearts (Belgium/Netherlands, 2023), a profound story about first love, will open this year's fall festival on Thursday, October 17, at 7 p.m., at Regal Dania Pointe (128 Sunset Dr, Dania Beach).

For thriller and horror aficionados, OUTshine is proud to present two OUTshine After Dark features. On October 19 at 9:30 p.m. at the Paradigm Cinemas: Gateway Fort Lauderdale (1820 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale) will be the Popcorn Fright Nights Audience Award-winner Birthrite (USA, 2023). And, at 9:45 p.m. on October 26 at Silverspot Cinema Miami (300 Southeast 3rd Street) OUTshine presents Haze (USA 2024), a psychological thriller.

OUTshine is also hosting two special editions brunches and film showings – one in Broward on October 20 at 12:30 p.m. at Paradigm Cinemas: Gateway Fort Lauderdale (1820 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale) paired and followed by the Ladies' Shorts Program and one in Miami at Axel Beach Miami (1500 Collins Ave, Miami Beach) on October 26 at 11:30 a.m. to include the narrative Lost Boys & Fairies (UK, 2024).

Focusing on local LGBTQ+ filmmaking talent, OUTshine has curated a new South Florida Shorts Showcase and will present a special Cocktails & Cinema reception on October 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Paradigm Cinemas: Gateway Fort Lauderdale to celebrate South Florida Filmmakers - from students to seasoned veterans of the industry. This is a combination of queer filmmakers making queer films, queer people behind the camera, and queer actors from South Florida. There will be a Q&A with filmmakers, cast and crew after the screenings.

This year's Centerpiece Film screening at 7:30 p.m. on October 24 at Savor Cinema (503 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale) will be the East Coast premiere of Hammarskjöld - Fight For Peace (Sweden, 2024), a speculative biopic about Swedish UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, the anti-colonialist, allegedly queer diplomat who died under mysterious circumstances during the Cold War while trying to bring peace to The Congo.

Back by popular demand is the festival's Latin Spotlight featuring critically acclaimed men's and women's films set to take place on October 25 at Silverspot Cinema Miami (300 Southeast 3rd Street). The fall edition's selections are The Astronaut Lovers (Los Amantes Astronautas) (Argentina/Spain, 2024) and the North American premiere of The Muleteer (La Arriera) (Mexico, 2024).

Additional selections of note include High Tide (United States, 2024) featuring Brazilian star Marco Pigossi, Marisa Tomei, Mya Taylor, and Bill Irwin; Drive Back Home (Canada, 2024), a brotherly road trip drama taking place in 1970 starring Alan Cumming; All Shall Be Well (Hong Kong, 2024), Director Ray Yueng's Teddy Award-winning film exploring family dynamics, unraveling relationships and the complexities of Hong Kong's inheritance laws; the award-winning Pet Shop Days (USA/Italy/Mexico/UK, 2023), Director Olmo Schnabel's gritty throwback to American independent cinema with a riveting portrait of lost young men seeking connection featuring fantastic performances (including Willem Dafoe), and the documentaries Linda Perry: Let It Die Here (United States, 2024) and Sapir (Israel, 2024), an engrossing portrait of the world's first professional league transgender football referee, Sapir Berman.

“Film lovers can expect a lineup of international, North American, U.S. and East Coast premieres stacked with notable award-winning and up-and-coming directors, actors and writers sharing creative visions and personal experiences that excite, exhilarate and uplift the human spirit,” said Joe Bilancio, director of programming, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival.“At a time when diversity and acceptance is in the spotlight, it's paramount for us to present films and programs with balanced viewpoints that promote tolerance, equality, understanding and empathy.”

OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival's fall edition closes at 6 p.m. at Regal Cinemas South Beach (1120 Lincoln Road Mall, Miami Beach) with the film LAYLA (UK, 2024), a love letter to the queer community. Immediately following, a celebratory Closing Night Party will take place on historic Lincoln Road.

"The OUTshine staff, leadership, and board of directors are all incredibly excited to bring this new approach to OUTshine in BOTH cities this fall,” said Owen Carhart, festival co-director, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival.“Paired with new sponsors, opportunities, and a revamped community partner program, we can't wait to show you just where OUTshine is headed, not only this fall, but for the years to come!"

OUTrageous, OUTspoken, and OUTstanding, this year's OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival fall edition is sponsored, in part, by Twist Night Club, Lexi Goza State Farm, Funding Arts Broward, Broward County Cultural Division, The Our Fund Foundation, OutClique, HotSpots and It's Happening Out, OUTSFL, Skirt Magazine, Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami Beach, Prevention 305 and Gilead.

Ticket subscription packages and individual tickets starting at $15 are on sale now. OUTshine passholders and Producer Circle members receive priority advance ticket purchase opportunities. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit outshinefilm .

