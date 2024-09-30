Moen Expands Two-Decade-Long Partnership With Meritage Homes As The Exclusive Plumbing Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW AGREEMENT STRENGTHENS PARTNERSHIP DELIVERING EXCEPTIONAL EXPERIENCES TO HOMEBUYERS WITH UNMATCHED QUALITY AND DURABILITY

Two leading companies in the home building are solidifying their relationship to deliver exceptional plumbing solutions within quality energy-efficient homes to homebuyers across the country. Moen , the leader in water experiences,

has signed a multi-year agreement with Meritage Homes , the fifth-largest public homebuilder in

the United States, to continue as Meritage's exclusive faucet and bath accessory supplier.

"The partnership between Moen and Meritage has been strong for more than 20 years, and we're incredibly proud to continue as Meritage's exclusive plumbing provider for faucets and accessories," said Kevin Campbell, president, Moen Americas. "We prioritize developing innovative and stylish products that emphasize beauty and functionality in every kitchen and bathroom space. As Meritage focuses on their values of creating 'Life Built Better,' Moen shares the same principles through thoughtful details, prioritizing sustainability and creating peace of mind to deliver elevated experiences in the home for customers."

Moen will provide a tailored selection of kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, and bath accessories ensuring homebuyers achieve on-trend designs while enjoying unparalleled quality and durability. Moen bath faucets also meet EPA WaterSense® criteria, helping customers reduce overall water usage for a positive impact on the environment. Through this partnership, Meritage homebuyers will have a home built with exceptional expertise and enhanced plumbing experiences from North America's number one faucet brand.

"The exclusive agreement with Moen helps us in our mission to design and build sustainable homes with the best water experiences," said Clint Szubinski, Chief Operating Officer at Meritage Homes. "Our homebuyers benefit from monthly water utility cost savings by using Moen-designed plumbing products."

A BOUT MOEN

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate how people interact with water daily.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN ), a brand, innovation, and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security, and commercial building markets. Moen anchors Water Innovations (WINN), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Fiberon® composite decking and railing products; Master Lock®, Yale® residential, August® and Sentry® Safe security products; LARSON® storm doors and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 185,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a three-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit .

