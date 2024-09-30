Sheraton Grand Doha Launches Pinktober Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheraton Grand Doha, an iconic landmark in Qatar's hospitality scene, is partnering with Rose De Desert and Qatar Cancer Society this October to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special awareness event and a month-long Pinktober Blossom Afternoon Tea experience.

These initiatives reflect Sheraton Grand Doha's ongoing commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting important causes.

On October 7, 2024, Sheraton Grand Doha will host an exclusive Breast Cancer Awareness Event in collaboration with Rose De Desert and Qatar Cancer Society. The session, led by Qatar Cancer Society, will feature an educational talk focused on breast cancer awareness, emphasising the critical role of early detection in the fight against the disease.

Attendees will receive invaluable information that highlights the significance of regular screenings and self-examinations in saving lives. Participants will have the opportunity to learn practical steps they can take to safeguard their health and engage in meaningful discussions during this informative event.

As part of the Pinktober campaign, Sheraton Grand Doha is unveiling an exclusive Pinktober Blossom Afternoon Tea in collaboration with Rose De Desert. Available from October 1 to 31 at Atrium Lounge, this specially curated afternoon tea experience will be available daily from 3pm to 7pm. Infused with delicate floral elements, the Pink Afternoon Tea presents a sophisticated array of flavors, featuring sweet and savory delights that offer a refined tasting experience. Guests can enjoy this delightful experience for QR295.