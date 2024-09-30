Bovine Gelatin Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bovine Gelatin Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The bovine gelatin market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.47 billion in 2023 to $2.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand in food industry, expansion of pharmaceutical sector, increasing use in nutraceuticals, rising popularity in bakery products, functional properties in dairy products, efficient gelling agent, expansion of meat processing industry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bovine Gelatin Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bovine gelatin market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand in confectionery products, innovations in gelatin-based snacks, functional applications in functional foods, emergence of collagen supplements, sustainable sourcing practices, increased adoption in pet food industry.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Bovine Gelatin Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Bovine Gelatin Market

An increasing concern for wellness and health is expected to propel the growth of the bovine gelatin market going forward. Health and wellness refer to the state of absence of disease along with the wellbeing of the whole physical, mental, and social well-being. People are more concerned for their well-being and are making efforts such as incorporating healthy foods supplements sourced from bovine gelatin in their routine to stay healthy.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Bovine Gelatin Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Darling Ingredients Inc., Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Lapi Gelatine Spa, Bernard Jensen Products, Tessenderlo Group, Trobas Gelatine B.V., Weishardt Holding SA, Gelnex Industria E Comercio Ltda, Merck Group, Luoyang Leston Import And Export Trading Co. Ltd., Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Jellice Pioneer Europe B.V., Juncà Gelatines SL, Sterling Biotech Limited, PB Leiner, Rousselot Inc., Great Lakes Wellness, Kubon Gelatin Pte. Ltd., India Gelatine & Chemicals, Zint LLC, Roxlor, Suheung, Ewald Gelatin GmbH, Geltech Co. Ltd., Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Italgelatine S.p.A., India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd., Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd., Narmada Gelatines Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Bovine Gelatin Market Size?

Major companies operating in the bovine gelatin market are focused on investing to expand their footprints and strengthen their position in the market. The company's investments aim to aid in the expansion of its own company and have the potential for a large financial return.

How Is The Global Bovine Gelatin Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Type A, Type B

2) By Form: Powder, Capsule and Tablets, Other Forms

3) By Nature: Conventional, Organic

4) By Distribution channel: Business To Business, Business To Consumer, Supermarket or Hypermarket, Specialty Supplement Stores, Drug stores and Pharmacies, Online Stores

5) By End-Use Application: Protein Bars and Powder, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Bovine Gelatin Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bovine Gelatin Market Definition

Bovine gelatin refers to a gelling substance made of protein and is produced from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, a protein substance that has been taken out of animal tissue like skin and bone. It is used as a stabilizer, thickener, texturizer, and for fat replacement.

Bovine Gelatin Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global bovine gelatin market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Bovine Gelatin Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bovine gelatin market size, bovine gelatin market drivers and trends and bovine gelatin market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Amla Extract Global Market Report 2024

report/amla-extract-global-market-report

Modified Starch Global Market Report 2024

report/modified-starch-global-market-report

Hydrocolloids Global Market Report 2024

report/hydrocolloids-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.