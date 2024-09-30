Indonesia To Establish Anti-Hoax Task Force Ahead Of 2024 Regional Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Sep 30 (IANS) Indonesia is preparing to establish an anti-hoax task force to combat fake news and misinformation during the 2024 regional to be held in November.

This task force will collaborate with digital platforms widely used by Indonesians, such as Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, X, TikTok, and SnackVideo.

"We are providing opportunities for these platforms to actively participate in preventing the spread of false information related to the elections," said Prabu Revolusi, Director General of Public Information and Communication at the Communication and Informatics Ministry, on Monday.

Although the ministry has not recorded any increase in false information so far, it is preparing collaborations with digital platforms to maintain a conducive situation leading up to the elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 2024 Regional Elections are scheduled to be held simultaneously across Indonesia on November 27, with the ministry focusing on voter participation, racism issues, and increasing public trust in democracy.