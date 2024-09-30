(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Men's Swimwear Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Fabric (Nylon, Polyester, Spandex, Others), By Distribution (Online, Offline), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global men's Swimwear market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030 Major factor contributing to the market growth includes product innovation as a result of rising demand for fashionable sports apparels. For instance, in 2017, McCartney formed a partnership with ISA Spa to increase the portfolio of their men's swimwear collection and related products, such as boxers, beach bags, briefs, t-shirts, and towels.



Polyester-based swimwear apparels have the highest demand as they possess excellent strength and UV resistant properties. Furthermore, these products have excellent durability as well as quick drying characteristics. Increasing consumer awareness about advanced fabrics is expected to boost the demand for such products, thereby augmenting market growth. Online distribution channel is expected to be the fastest-growing segment channel over the forecast period.

Rising penetration of e-commerce websites, such as Myntra and Amazon, which offer a wide range of products at discounted prices and Cash-On-Delivery (COD) services is expected to have a positive impact on the segment growth. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2018 and is projected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Changing consumer behavior and growing disposable income levels in developing countries, such as China and India, are the key factors driving the regional market.

Men's Swimwear Market Report Highlights

The polyester segment held the largest market revenue share of 35.1% in 2023. Attributing to its durability and resistance to wear and tear.

The spandex segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Spandex, known for its superior elasticity and strength, allows for a snug fit that enhances comfort and flexibility during swimming and other water activities.

The offline segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue share in 2023. Offline retail offers customers the opportunity to physically touch and try on products, which is necessary for items like swimwear, where fit and comfort are important.

The online segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific held the largest market revenue share of 43.44% in 2023. Changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes have increased participation in leisure activities such as swimming and beach vacations. Latin America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Latin America's growing trend towards health and fitness has increased participation in water sports and recreational activities such as swimming and beach-going. Companies Featured

