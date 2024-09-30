National Mental Health Workforce Acceleration Collaborative Selects South University Students For Prestigious Fellowship Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South University is pleased to announce that two of its students will be among 16 fellows in a newly established program aimed at providing specialized training for mental healthcare amid an ongoing national workforce shortage.

South University students Hollicia Kemzan and Arianna Maldonado have been accepted to the NMHWAC Fellowship Program

Continue Reading

In September 2023, the National Mental Health Workforce Acceleration Collaborative launched the (NMHWAC) fellowship program in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, in partnership with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, Resilient Georgia, Georgia Association of Community Service Boards, Metropolitan State University of Denver, Colorado Health Institute, and the Colorado Behavioral Health Council. The fellowship aims to address the critical shortage of licensed clinicians by increasing the number of diverse professionals available to support the over 50 million Americans facing mental illness and substance abuse challenges.

Arianna Maldonado and Hollicia Kemzan, Master's students in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling* program at South University's Savannah campus, will join the program's 2024 cohort.



"Fewer than half of all Americans battling mental health conditions are able to access quality care from trained professionals, and we consider it an honor and privilege to be educating talented and compassionate students who will soon help to shore up our workforce shortage," said South University Chancellor Dr. Steven K. Yoho. "We want to congratulate Arianna and Hollicia for being recognized for the distinguished opportunity to be among this year's National Mental Health Workforce Acceleration Collaborative fellows."

The NMHWAC fellowship program provides chosen candidates with a monthly stipend of $9,000, field training, and technical assistance to support career and educational growth. The program also rewards funding to internship sites to help lower supervision costs.

The criteria to be a chosen candidate included:



Be an actively enrolled student in good standing, in their final program year pursuing an accredited master's program in clinical social work, mental health counseling, or marriage and family therapy

Have an expressed interest in pursuing a career as a licensed mental health and/or substance use treatment clinician

Show a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in their future career

Demonstrate need for the fellowship in order to complete their graduate education Maintain capacity to attend Fellowship training and cohort meetings developed by their respective

NMHWAC state co-chairs, in partnership with the National Council

"The objectives of the National Mental Health Workforce Acceleration Collaborative

align exactly with South University's commitment to training highly skilled workers to effect change in the lives of patients, and we look forward to many more of our students being considered for such prestigious opportunities," said Dr. Jessica Masoner, Dean of South University's College of Arts and Sciences.

South University educates over 10,000 students across 11 campuses in the Southeastern United States. The institution offers a diverse range of educational programs, including clinical mental health, nursing, and business administration, while also offering flexible online learning options to accommodate the various needs of students.

About South University

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change.

Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2024 South University. All rights reserved.

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website ( ).

*Graduates are required to sit for and pass the national certification exam and obtain a state license in order to work in the field. (Exam names vary by program) Please refer to the State Professional Licensure Determination and National Certification/Licensure section of the University catalog for program and state specific information. South University cannot guarantee each graduate will pass the required licensure examinations. Outside agencies control the requirements for taking and passing certification/licensing exams and are subject to change without notice to South University. Students must pass the required licensure to work in their respective field.

Media Contact:

Debora Lima

[email protected]

SOURCE South University

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED