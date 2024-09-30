Onsite Partners, LLC Announces Acquisition By Basalt Infrastructure Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Funds advised by Basalt Infrastructure Partners (“Basalt”) have closed on the of OnSite Partners, LLC (OnSite Partners), a leading innovator in distributed solutions and energy advisory services. The acquisition aligns with Basalt's focus on infrastructure investing and marks an exciting new chapter in the company's journey following its start up in 2015 and successful tenure under American Electric Power.

“OnSite Partners is a leading provider of distributed energy solutions and benefits from a large addressable market supported by attractive macro fundamentals,” commented David Greenblatt, Partner and Head of North America at Basalt.“We are excited to partner with the team who started this business to unlock future growth through this carve-out transaction.”

Dedicated Customer Solutions – Energy Advisory and Energy as a Service

OnSite Partners empowers customers across the U.S. to achieve success through designing and delivering collaborative, creative, and comprehensive energy solutions. Whether the need is cost reduction, resiliency, risk management or sustainability, OnSite Partners leverages energy market expertise, technical capabilities, investment capital, and commercial creativity to deliver best in class energy solutions.

Energy advisory solutions include Strategic Energy Procurement, Utility Data and Cost Management, Decarbonization Strategy and Execution, Siting Support, and more. Energy as a service offerings include Power Purchase Agreements, Leases, Installment Sales, Tolling Agreements, and Shared Savings Agreements powered by solar, battery energy storage, onsite peaking generation, waste heat generation, substations, fuel cells, combined heat and power, and energy efficiency.

Capital for Growth

Basalt Infrastructure Partners brings a long-term strategic focus and significant investment capital that will enable OnSite Partners to better serve customers, accelerate its growth and expand its impact. Basalt Infrastructure Partners has a proven track record of investing in and supporting innovative companies in the energy and infrastructure sector, making them an ideal partner for this next phase of OnSite Partners' growth.

The existing OnSite team has been retained and entrusted with this next phase of growth.

“With Basalt's capital support, this team is ideally positioned to deliver value to customers facing rising capacity and transmission rates, more frequent weather events, rapidly evolving technology, decarbonization goals, and immediate cost pressures through investment in fit-for-purpose onsite energy solutions,” notes Scott Slisher, previously President of AEP OnSite Partners and now CEO of OnSite Partners.“Our team of energy professionals works hard to understand the challenges our customers face, and we tailor the solution that best fits their needs. Our goal is to be the premier provider of customer solutions for all things energy, ranging from short duration advisory engagements to long term power purchase agreements for behind-the-meter onsite energy solutions.”

About OnSite Partners, LLC

Since its formation in 2015, OnSite Partners has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge distributed energy technologies that empower communities and businesses to achieve greater energy independence and sustainability. OnSite Partners' diversified portfolio of distributed assets spans over 90 customer sites, in 21 states, and with over 200 MW of installed capacity. Technologies include a diversified portfolio of solar, energy storage, fuel cells, natural gas reciprocating engines, and substations. The company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to helping customers benefit from onsite energy as a service solutions. For more information, please visit .

About Basalt Infrastructure Partners

Basalt is investment advisor to certain infrastructure equity investment funds focusing on mid-market investments in utilities, power, transport, and digital infrastructure in North America and Europe. Current investments in North America include Helios Power, Black Bear Transmission, Habitat Solar, Xpress Natural Gas, Skyway Towers, Fatbeam, and Fortbrand. For more information, please visit

George Deljevic

OnSite Partners, LLC

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.