Donate 10 dirhams to Lebanon aid with every Allo Beirut order made through Careem

(MENAFN- bursonglobal) 10 dirhams is donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross each time you order Allo Beirut through Careem Food or eat out at Allo Beirut venues using Careem DineOut.



Dubai, UAE - September 30, 2024: Careem partners with Allo Beirut to donate 10 dirhams to support displaced communities in Lebanon with every meal ordered through the Careem app.



The donations are made to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)‘s Lebanon emergency response campaign which is providing essential assistance to communities affected by the ongoing crisis, including healthcare, food and shelter services.



Allo Beirut and Careem will donate 10 dirhams to the ICRC each time a customer orders Allo Beirut through Careem Food, or eats out at Allo Beirut venues across the UAE using Careem DineOut, Careem’s dining discovery and discounts service.



Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder at Careem commented: “As the humanitarian situation in Lebanon worsens, communities on the ground need urgent help. We’ve partnered with Allo Beirut to help deliver healthcare, food and shelter services to those in need.”



Customers can also use Careem to donate directly to the ‘Aid for Lebanon’ campaign under the ‘Right Click’ section on the app, with either a one-off or a recurring monthly donation. Other causes customers can donate to through Right Click include the Dubai Cares Gaza In our Hearts campaign. Dubai Cares is working with Anera, a humanitarian organisation which has worked on the ground in Gaza since 1986.



