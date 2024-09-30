NEW JERSEY TO HOST FIRST-EVER TWO-NIGHT SUMMERSLAM® IN 2025

(MENAFN- mslgroup) WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA) today announced that MetLife in New Jersey will host the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, 2025.



Ahead of the general ticket on-sale date for SummerSlam 2025, which will be announced at a later date, fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting

“New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the entire NJSEA team have been phenomenal partners, hosting several major UFC events in recent years including the record-breaking UFC 302 in June,” said Peter Dropick, TKO Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations. “We’re excited to bring WWE back to New Jersey in a major way with the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium.”



SummerSlam 2024 at Cleveland Browns Stadium drew a crowd of 57,719 fans, generating the largest gate of any event – outside of WrestleMania® – in WWE history. Additionally, SummerSlam 2024 set all-time records for viewership, sponsorship, merchandise and social media.



The NJSEA was created in 1971 and manages the iconic MetLife Sports Complex, which has entertained millions of visitors from all over the world. The massive sports and entertainment hub has hosted several world-class events at MetLife Stadium, including WrestleMania 29, WrestleMania 35, Super Bowl XLVIII, a Copa America Semifinal and Final, and concerts by the biggest names in the entertainment industry such as Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift. MetLife Stadium is home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets and will host the FIFA World Cup™ Final in 2026.



WWE programming is broadcast to approximately 165 countries in 25 languages. On social media, WWE has more than 365 million followers, trends on X 52 weeks a year, has more than 100 million subscribers on YouTube, and has more followers on TikTok than any U.S. sports league.



SummerSlam Priority Passes will be available from On Location, giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and much more.



