The Future Is Now: Confronting Today’S Healthcare Challenges And Shaping Tomorrow’S Care At Empower

BOWIE, Md., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Empower approaches next month, Inovalon , a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, unveiled a series of updates for its annual flagship event. Positioned between a dynamic conversation with AWS, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Snowflake , Inovalon's Chief Officer, Rajesh Viswanathan and Inovalon's President, Eron Kelly will both take the main stage on Day Two to bring attendees through the current and into the future state of healthcare.



Inside the Data and AI Engine: Unlocking the Power of Connected Healthcare

Rajesh Viswanathan, Chief Technology Officer of Inovalon, will explore the critical role of primary source data in solving healthcare's unique challenges - from the complexities of data integration and systemic health disparities to understanding the most effective and impactful uses of AI. With 30 years of leadership experience at Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft, Viswanathan will contrast curated data, which is often processed for specific purposes, with primary source data that is unaltered, authentic, and directly collected from its source. He will guide attendees through the healthcare data lifecycle to learn how connected, primary source data enables smarter, faster, and more impactful decision-making across the care continuum, from data ingestion to cleansing and advanced applications of AI.

AI, the Cloud, and Patient-Centric Encounters: A Journey to What's Next in Healthcare

Prepare for a journey into the future with Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon, bringing over 20 years of experience in global software and cloud technology as an executive at Amazon and Microsoft. Kelly will deliver a practical vision for healthcare in the next three to five years - an increasingly data-driven system with the right data readily available to inform the next best step in care and engage patients to shift the healthcare system from reactive to predictive and preventative. By bringing attendees through multiple patient care journeys, Kelly will illustrate how these are not futuristic concepts and are much closer to transforming the healthcare industry than we think with cloud adoption, emerging technologies like AI/ML, and faster data processing.

Take on the Future

At Empower, you'll be at the forefront of meaningful conversations with leaders from every corner of healthcare. Hear from trailblazers at Snowflake, Walgreens, Geisinger, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and many more. With the shared desire to create better and more equitable patient outcomes, payers, providers, pharmacy professionals, life sciences experts, and technology innovators come together to navigate the current care landscape and ideate for tomorrow.

“This event will go beyond an exchange of ideas – it will catalyze action and collaboration,” said Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon.“Come shape the future of healthcare alongside the brightest innovators and trailblazers from every part of the healthcare system. Together, we can reimagine care and shape a data-driven journey that is easier to navigate for ourselves, our families, and our friends. This will unlock a future of possibilities – and it all starts at Empower.”

Beyond the meaningful conversations occurring within the conference walls, attendees will have the unique opportunity to enjoy an after-hours dinner in one of the oldest buildings in our nation's capital, now home to the Smithsonian American Art Museum & National Portrait Gallery. Prepare to immerse yourself in one of the largest and most inclusive collections of American art.

Join us in Washington, D.C. from October 27-29, 2024. To learn more about the event and to register, please visit: .



About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by nearly 20,000 customers supporting more than 53,000 sites of care, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 85 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 675,000 clinical settings, and 394 million unique lives. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Tom Paolella

Sr. Director, Press and Analyst Relations, Inovalon

