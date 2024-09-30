Musk warns of one-party state incase Democrats expand voter base

(MENAFN) The Party risks creating a de facto one-party system in the U.S. if they manage to increase their voter base in key swing states by granting citizenship to undocumented immigrants, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has asserted.



His remarks come as the presidential election approaches in just over a month, with tensions escalating on both sides. Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris has consistently labeled her opponent, former President Donald Trump, as a danger to democracy.



Musk, who backed in July, countered this narrative in a post on X on Saturday.



“Very few Americans realize that if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election. Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it!” he claimed.



“Here’s the situation: if just 1 in 20 undocumented immigrants gain citizenship each year—which the Democrats are accelerating as quickly as possible—that could result in approximately 2 million new legal voters over four years,” Musk stated in response to a post claiming that 9 million undocumented immigrants qualify for citizenship under the current U.S. administration.



