Indykite Passes Key SOC 2 Milestone Boosting Quality Assurance

IndyKite now SOC2 Type 1 certified

IndyKite has completed and passed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination and is on its way towards SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IndyKite, leading data trust provider, has announced it has completed and passed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination and is on its way towards SOC 2 Type 2 certification. The examination found that IndyKite maintained effective controls over the security of the IndyKite Platform.

CEO of IndyKite, Lasse Andresen said that IndyKite is committed to delivering a high quality and secure offering to our customers.

“We want to offer assurance to our customers and partners that we view data security and trust as a top priority. We also want to support our customers to achieve secure data trust and that is dependent on a foundation of strong compliance. This achievement is an important part of that,” he said.

A SOC 2 Type I report assesses the design of security controls at a specific point in time. The report is designed to help provide assurance for existing or potential customers about the effectiveness of controls used by the organization to process customers' information.

IndyKite has been assessed against the principles and related criteria, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for use by practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements, specifically focusing on security. This assessment ensures that the system is protected against unauthorized access, both physical and logical.

This report is an important step towards certifying the level of quality IndyKite aims to provide, and is of great interest to stakeholders, investors, and new and existing customers.

'We have a focus on capturing, connecting and controlling data, and compliance underpins all three - we want to build our technology to the highest quality so we can deliver trusted solutions that raise the bar for how customer data is handled,' he said.

The examination was performed by BARR Advisory, P.A., a global cybersecurity consulting and compliance attestation firm that has served as a trusted advisor to hundreds of cloud-based and hybrid organizations aiming to build trust and resilience through cybersecurity compliance.

IndyKite is committed to building a portfolio of the most advanced security certifications. Learn more about it here at indykite.



About IndyKite

Backed by leading venture firms and based in San Francisco, IndyKite is building a new category of data management and digital identity services by capturing, connecting and controlling data across the enterprise and surrounding ecosystem.

With an identity-centric approach to data, IndyKite enables companies to achieve higher trust in their data products, AI and applications with enhanced visibility, data governance and granular access controls.

Leveraging knowledge graph technology and machine learning, IndyKite delivers a powerful operational data layer to enable developers with flexible APIs through a growing open-source ecosystem. Learn more at indykite

