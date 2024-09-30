Sybiha, Szijjarto Launch Talks In Budapest
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary, Andrii Sybiha and Peter Szijjarto, started bilateral negotiations in Budapest.
That's according to the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary, Ukrinform reports.
"Negotiations between the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and the Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Sijarto launched in Budapest in a tête-à-tête format," the embassy wrote on X.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha is on a working visit to Hungary on September 30 to participate in bilateral negotiations with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.
Earlier, the Hungarian government spokesman said the country would take part in the inaugural meeting of the Friends of Peace initiative in New York, co-led by China and Brazil, with a call to launch peace talks to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.
On September 27, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China, Brazil and some other countries representing the so-called Global South agreed to set up the "Friends of Peace" platform, within the framework of which they plan to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the "Ukraine crisis."
