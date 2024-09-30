Technology Leaders Came Together At The SAP Business And Technology Platform Event

(MENAFN- B2Press) The SAP BTP (Business Platform) Innovation Day 2024, held in Istanbul, brought the business world together to discuss the new opportunities digitalization offers and the role of SAP Business (BTP) in this process. At the event, held on September 17, the critical role of cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, data quality, and integration in digital transformation processes was emphasized, along with the unique solutions SAP offers businesses in these areas.

The event, whose platinum sponsors included SAP's business partners IBSS and Nagarro + MBIS, and gold sponsors Detaysoft, Opentext, Renova, and S4C, was opened by SAP Turkey General Manager Uğur Candan. Candan addressed the impact of cloud-based solutions and business intelligence applications on the digitalization processes of businesses, stating,“After cloud, business intelligence and artificial intelligence are at the top of the business world's agenda. Yes, cloud technologies are important, but what's even more crucial now is the ability to consume ready-made functions thanks to the plug-and-play nature of the cloud. With what we call Clean Core-where we apply standard business processes with well-defined, straightforward functions-we can take advantage of standard AI functions. Thanks to standard processes, you can access over 100 applications instantly, from finance to production, sales to distribution. AI is used in half of these applications, making Clean Core a facilitator for the adaptation of cloud and AI in business processes.”

SAP Southern Europe Business Technology Platform Regional Manager Jorge Perez Garcia highlighted the key role of data in the future of digital transformation. Garcia emphasized the importance of integrating data and algorithms into business processes, stating,“Understanding the full potential of data is making us seriously consider using DataSphere as the enterprise data warehouse.”

SAP EMEA Business and Technology Platform Director Vivien Boche underscored the flexibility that SAP BTP offers to companies, saying, "BTP is revolutionizing the business world with its five components: application development, automation, integration, data analytics, and artificial intelligence."

The event also introduced the integration of Apple Vision Pro with SAP BTP, offering participants the opportunity to physically experience this innovative technology. Vivien Boche stated,“The integration of Apple Vision Pro with SAP solutions stands out as a groundbreaking collaboration in the business world. By combining the advanced hardware technology of Apple Vision Pro with its software solutions, SAP provides users with unlimited screen space, 3D visualization, and access from anywhere. This integration makes solutions such as SAP Mobile Start, SAP Analytics Cloud, and SAP Digital Boardroom accessible through Apple Vision Pro, and SAP's Business Technology Platform (BTP) SDK supports this technology. This innovative collaboration enhances productivity across industries, enabling more effective business decisions.”

In the session titled“The Real Power of Companies: Data Strategy,” moderated by Nagarro + MBIS Data Management and Analytics Managing Partner Kıvanç Oktaş, SAP Turkey Enterprise Architect Bülent Geylan shared the advantages of SAP Datasphere for big data management. Maxion Wheels Project Manager Özlem Çetin emphasized the size of their organization's data and its value to the company.

Özlem Çetin shared their experiences with the SAP Datasphere project they implemented with Nagarro + MBIS, explaining how they made this data accessible to end users within the company.“Thanks to SAP Datasphere, other applications used by different departments are more easily integrated with SAP data, increasing the efficiency and spread of data usage within the company,” said Çetin.

Kıvanç Oktaş added,“Improving data quality is critical for conducting accurate analysis. At this point, Datasphere and SAP BTP offer companies significant flexibility in data management,” emphasizing the strategic importance of data management for businesses.

Throughout the event, the importance of end-to-end integration management was also discussed. In a session moderated by Anadolu Efes Commercial Solutions Director Alper Nüfusçu, Arzum Digital Transformation and IT Leader Erim Yılancıoğlu discussed their integration processes with SAP BTP, stating,“When data is properly integrated, business processes become much smoother and more efficient. We see this every day in our operations.” Getir ERP Applications Director Sinem Baş emphasized the critical role of integration in companies:“The harmony between different systems improves all workflows and increases customer satisfaction.” Yaşar Information Systems General Manager Ünsal Önder shared how end-to-end integration management has contributed to their processes in projects they have implemented in collaboration with SAP.

During the session titled“Tavuk Dünyası Success Story: The Portal Opening to Flavor Points,” moderated by SAP Turkey Cloud and Business Solutions Deputy General Manager Bülent Karal, SAP Turkey Industry and Innovation Director Çağatay Özak stated,“Tavuk Dünyası adopted the 'Clean Core' approach during the RISE with SAP transformation, using the capabilities of SAP BTP services. They quickly implemented B2B portal applications with real-time integration into core ERP. Now, they are continuing to take steps on the roadmaps we have created together for operational excellence and new phases.”

Tavuk Dünyası CIO Hülya Çavuş summarized their successful process, stating,“With SAP BTP, we can provide fast and reliable service in our restaurants. In our RISE with SAP transformation project, our goal was to provide all our business units with an efficient, consistent, and traceable holistic working environment using the most effective technologies and the right architecture in Tavuk Dünyası' rapidly growing journey. For this purpose, we structured all our applications in finance, supply chain, production, logistics, and real estate management with 14 different modules, aligned with SAP's global best practices. We developed our B2B portal on SAP's next-generation development platform, Business Technology Platform (BTP), with the goal of working most effectively with our dealers.”

The final session of the event, titled“Data and Human Interaction in the World of Artificial Intelligence,” shared insights and experiences regarding the future of AI in the business world and the interaction between data and people. Bakioğlu Holding Business Intelligence Management Supervisor Aslı Aydın talked about their ongoing process with the RepBot product within SAP BTP, highlighting their priority for the transformation of human resources and generative AI within the group in 2024.

IBSS Technology and Software Board Member Umut Sakarkaya emphasized the importance of data quality for the success of AI projects and for achieving desired goals in transformation projects, introducing their product, Cover, developed on the SAP BTP platform:“The better our data quality, the more successful our AI solutions will be.”

IBSS Technology and Software Product and Solution Development Manager Arzu Bayramoğlu continued by discussing their innovative product RepBot, which demonstrates their strong commitment to speed, efficiency, and innovation in data management.“We are always exploring how we can blend the latest technologies with data,” she said.

