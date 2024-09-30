Ukraine's Top Diplomat To Visit Hungary Sep 30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha on Monday, September 30, will pay a working visit to Hungary for bilateral negotiations with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.

That's according to MFA Ukraine's press service, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the key topics of discussion will include the development of good-neighborly relations, implementation of joint projects, including in economy, border infrastructure, protection of minority rights, of Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, and the Peace Formula as a way to a just end to Russian aggression.

After the negotiations, the foreign ministers will come out to the press with statements.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the visit to Hungary is a continuation of the first regional tour of the newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs, aimed at setting a pragmatic and predictable good-neighborly policy and advance to the strategic goal of Ukraine's membership of the EU and NATO.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Hungary declared its readiness to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Friends of Peace initiative in New York, co-led by China and Brazil, with a call to start peace talks to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.