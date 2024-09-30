Hyderabad Mishaps: Woman Jumps To Death With Daughter, Doctor Dies In Car Crash

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) A woman, along with her three-year-old daughter, died after jumping from the 18th floor of a building in Hyderabad late on Sunday night, said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Myhome Avatar in Narsingi under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.

The deceased has been identified as Manasa (30), a native of Bhimavaram of West Godavari district in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

Manasa jumped from the 18th floor of the high-rise apartment building along with her daughter Krishi (3). Both died on the spot.

The woman's husband is a software employee and the family was living in the apartment.

According to the family members, Mansa had been suffering from back pain, which may have led to the incident.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation. A case was registered at Narsingi Police Station.

Narsingi Inspector Harikrishna Reddy said they were investigating the case from all angles.

Meanwhile, a senior doctor at LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad was killed in a road accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Monday.

Nilaya Reddy died when the car she was driving hit a divider near Himayatsagar under the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

According to police, the car fell off the road into the bushes after hitting the divider. Nilaya Reddy died on the spot.

Police found the doctor's body in the bushes and shifted it to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Police suspect the doctor lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider, which resulted in the vehicle falling off the road.

The doctor's death shocked the medical fraternity at LV Prasad Eye Institute, a leading hospital that recently created a world record by performing over 50,000 Corneal transplants since 1987.