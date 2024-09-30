Vardhman Group Chairman SP Oswal Defrauded Of ₹7 Crore By Scammers Posing As CBI Officials

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vardhman Group Chairman SP Oswal was allegedly duped by a gang of inter-state fraudsters of ₹7 crore. Two cybercriminals have been arrested, and ₹5.25 crore have been recovered, according to Punjab police.

Seven of the gang members have been identified, after the Punjab on Sunday busted the inter-state cyber fraudsters network, reported PTI.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said two cyber criminals have been arrested and ₹5.25 crore have been recovered from them.

Seven other members of this gang have been identified and efforts were on to nab them, he said, adding that all the nine members of the gang belonged to Assam and West Bengal.

The fraudsters cheated the owner of Vardhman Group S P Oswal by getting ₹7 crore withdrawn from various bank accounts belonging to the industrialist.

One of them introduced himself as a CBI officer and showed the industrialist a fake arrest warrant and threatened him with digital arrest, police said.

The cyber cell of the police registered the case on the complaint of Oswal and said it solved the case within 48 hours.

The accused have been identified as Atanoo Choudhary and Anand Kumar Choudhary (both residents of Guwahati in Assam), the police said.

It was the second such incident which came to light within a week. Earlier, a local industrialist was duped of ₹1.01 crore by some fraudsters.

Rajnish Ahuja was also duped after the fraudsters threatened him with an arrest warrant after claiming that extortion amount was transferred to his bank account.