Over 400 Events To Be Held During Qatar Sustainability Week 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Earthna Center, a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), revealed the details of the 9th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week which began Sunday and will continue until October 5.

During a press held on this occasion, Executive Director of Earthna Center Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, explained that this edition builds on the great success achieved in the past years, which made Qatar Sustainability Week 2024 the best ever, adding that he expects this year's events to reach more than 400 and initiatives by more than 200 participating entities, and that this number will grow further throughout the week.

He noted that this is the third edition of the programme under his leadership, which has seen over 600,000 participants in more than 2,200 activities. This reflects a strong commitment to sustainability goals and environmental protection for future generations. He credited these achievements to the dedication of participants from schools, universities, government, and private sectors in promoting environmental awareness and striving for a cleaner, more sustainable future, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Executive Director of the Earthna Center explained that the current edition of Qatar Sustainability Week includes a wide range of activities, the most important of which is the Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change (QNDCC), which is being held for the first time as part of the week's activities.

It will be part of the activities and will be organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and with the support of the German Embassy and many other entities, where participants will explore various innovations and opportunities related to confronting climate change. A number of different workshops will also be organised related to sustainability in water management, circular economy and Islamic environmental values, ways to model energy systems, and others.

For his part, Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Eng. Ahmed Mohammed al-Sada, expressed his happiness with the Ministry's participation in organising Qatar Sustainability Week and QNDCC this year, which represent an important milestone in the country's journey to enhance joint collective action related to environmental sustainability and climate change in various aspects of life.

He emphasised that these efforts are driven by a strong commitment to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to align economic and social development with environmental protection. He highlighted that prioritising environmental development will significantly promote environmental awareness across all segments of society, helping to cultivate a population that values the preservation of Qatar's environmental heritage.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs pointed out that this year's edition of the QNDCC will witness a diverse package of sessions aimed at exchanging visions and experiences, and reviewing the best environmental practices and achievements made in the climate action process in Qatar. He noted that the dialogue will be held over the course of October 1-2, adding that it will play a major role in conducting serious discussions between national institutions, which will contribute to identifying further steps and arrangements to address climate challenges.

